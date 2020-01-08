Rangers Maven
Rangers Agree to One-Year Contract With Robinson Chirinos

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers and Robinson Chirinos have agreed to a deal to bring the catcher back to Arlington. The club has not confirmed the deal and is pending a physical. 

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported earlier on Tuesday that the Rangers and Chirinos were inching closer to a deal, which Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the deal to be agreed upon Tuesday night. 

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Chirinos will earn $5.75 million in 2020, and the contract includes a $6.5 million club option for 2021 with a $1 million buy out.

Chirinos spent six of his eight Major League seasons with the Rangers from 2013-2018. Texas opted let go of him after the 2018 season, and Chirinos subsequently signed a one-year deal with the Astros. After a strong season in Houston, the Rangers seemed to have a change of heart on the 35 year-old catcher after Rangers' catchers put together a horrid season in 2019. 

The question now is what do the Rangers do with Jeff Mathis and/or Jose Trevino. Mathis is owed $3 million in 2020, but was an albatross in the Texas lineup. Jose Trevino could be sent down to Triple-A Nashville, but he showed some promise in 2019.

Then again, with the active roster expanding to 26 players, the Rangers could carry three catchers. Teams beforehand usually carry two, but with the extra roster spot, that could be a possibility. Mathis did work well with the pitching staff a season ago.

