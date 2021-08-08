Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Rangers Announce Positive COVID-19 Test At Double-A Frisco

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Texas Rangers farm system.
Author:

A member of the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, has tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing and additional testing has already begun for the remaining players and staff. 

Neither the RoughRiders nor Rangers confirmed the identity of the positive test.

As of now, Sunday's game between Frisco and the Amarillo Sod Poodles remains scheduled. Frisco will have a limited roster.

The Rangers released the following statement on Sunday:

Following a positive COVID test by a member of the Frisco RoughRiders, additional testing and contact tracing were undertaken on the team’s players and staff. As a result and under an abundance of caution, the RoughRiders will have a limited number of players on its active roster available for tonight’s game with Amarillo at Riders Field. The Rangers and RoughRiders have been in consultation with Major League Baseball throughout this process to insure that the health and safety of the players and staff are the primary consideration. As additional testing is taking place, the Rangers will have no further comment at this time.

Recommended Articles

Mar 7, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; During the Frisco Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
Play

Rangers Announce Positive COVID-19 Test At Double-A Frisco

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Texas Rangers farm system.

Aug 7, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; The scoreboard displays the speed of a pitch thrown by Texas Rangers second baseman Brock Holt (not pictured) during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Play

Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Update

The Texas Rangers look to avoid a three-game sweep and snap their five-game skid in Oakland on Sunday afternoon.

Aug 7, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Brock Holt (16) tips his cap after the final out of the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Play

Rangers Throttled By A's, Brock Holt Throws 30-MPH Pitch In Relief

The Texas Rangers were shellacked by the Oakland A's on Saturday, but at least Brock Holt gave us all something to laugh about.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, the RoughRiders are over the 85 percent threshold for vaccines players and staff.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Mar 7, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; During the Frisco Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
News

Rangers Announce Positive COVID-19 Test At Double-A Frisco

Aug 7, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; The scoreboard displays the speed of a pitch thrown by Texas Rangers second baseman Brock Holt (not pictured) during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Game Day

Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Update

Aug 7, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Brock Holt (16) tips his cap after the final out of the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
News

Rangers Throttled By A's, Brock Holt Throws 30-MPH Pitch In Relief

Aug 7, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) has water poured on him by shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) and second baseman Rougned Odor (12) after breaking the record for most wins by a latin born player after a game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
News

Rangers History Today: Bartolo Colón Sets MLB Record For Most Wins By Latin American Pitcher

Jun 30, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Eli White (41) hits a double during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Game Day

Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Eli White Injury Update

USATSI_16525613_168388671_lowres
Game Day

Foltynewicz's Gem Not Enough As Rangers Fall In Extra Innings to A's

dak rangers
News

Rangers Helping Cowboys QB Dak With Injury

Apr 20, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano (22) reacts after a called third strike during the fourth inning |T\ at RingCentral Coliseum.
News

Oakland's Ramón Laureano Suspended 80 Games For PED Violation

Jun 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe (30) hits a double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Injury Report