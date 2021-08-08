Rangers Announce Positive COVID-19 Test At Double-A Frisco

A member of the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, has tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing and additional testing has already begun for the remaining players and staff.

Neither the RoughRiders nor Rangers confirmed the identity of the positive test.

As of now, Sunday's game between Frisco and the Amarillo Sod Poodles remains scheduled. Frisco will have a limited roster.

The Rangers released the following statement on Sunday:

Following a positive COVID test by a member of the Frisco RoughRiders, additional testing and contact tracing were undertaken on the team’s players and staff. As a result and under an abundance of caution, the RoughRiders will have a limited number of players on its active roster available for tonight’s game with Amarillo at Riders Field. The Rangers and RoughRiders have been in consultation with Major League Baseball throughout this process to insure that the health and safety of the players and staff are the primary consideration. As additional testing is taking place, the Rangers will have no further comment at this time.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, the RoughRiders are over the 85 percent threshold for vaccines players and staff.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

