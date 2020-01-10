Rangers Maven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News

Rangers Avoid Arbitration With Gallo, Santana, Montero

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers were able to come to terms with their three arbitration-eligible players before Friday's 12:00 P.M. CT deadline.

Joey Gallo, Danny Santana, and Rafael Montero all agreed to one-year deals for 2020, avoiding the arbitration process. Gallo's deal is worth $4.4 million, Santana's is worth $3.6 million, and Rafael Montero signed for $785,000. 

The Rangers have avoided arbitration with all eligible players under Jon Daniels' tenure. The last time the Rangers went before an arbitration panel was with Lee Stevens in 2000. 

Every year, MLB Trade Rumors projects what players will make in arbitration. Between the Rangers' trio of arbitration-eligible players, they were projected to make $8.8 million. Texas ended up spending $8.785 million to get the three deals done. 

According to MLB Trade Rumors, Gallo was projected to make $4 million, while Santana was projected $3.9 million and Montero was projected to make $900,000. 

The Rangers traded away two other arbitration-eligible players earlier this winter. Nomar Mazara was traded to the White Sox to help loosen the log jam in the corner outfield spots. Delino DeShields was part of the package that brought Corey Kluber to Arlington. 

Gallo now is slated to be the Rangers' right fielder with Mazara gone. Danny Santana, following a breakout season as the Rangers' utility man, is the leading candidate to man center field every day. Montero had a strong bid for a crucial spot in the bullpen after a strong performance in 2019.

Nothing's a foregone conclusion, but it doesn't come to much of a surprise that the Rangers agreed to terms with these three players. Now the players and the front office can continue with business as usual for the next 32 days until pitchers and catchers report to Surprise, Arizona.

Follow SI Rangers Maven on Twitter: @RangersMavenSI
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Tribute to Globe Life Park

Chris Halicke

The calendar has turned over to the new decade, but before pitchers and catchers report in 32 days, I wanted to pay tribute to the ballpark where I started watching the Rangers.

Texas Rangers Sign RHP Luis Garcia and LHP James Jones to Minor League Contracts

Chris Halicke

The Rangers have added a pair of arms to the bullpen mix by signing RHP Luis Garcia and LHP James Jones to Minor League contracts.

Texas Rangers Payroll Update After Chirinos Signing

Chris Halicke

The Rangers' signing of Robinson Chirinos has yet to be announced by the club, but it's not too early to look at where the Rangers' payroll stands

Texas Rangers Announce Game Times for 2020 Season

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers announced all the times for first pitch for their home games in 2020.

The Rangers Right a Wrong By Bringing Back Chirinos

Chris Halicke

The Rangers and Robinson Chirinos are in agreement on a reunion. If it could be done differently, maybe the Rangers shouldn't have let him go in the first place.

Free Agency Tracker: Corner Infield

Chris Halicke

Keep up to date with all the transactions in free agency with Rangers Maven. The corner infield tracker will be updated every Monday.

Rangers Agree to One-Year Contract With Robinson Chirinos

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers and Robinson Chirinos have agreed to a deal to bring the catcher back to Arlington.

SI Maven Mock Trade: Rangers and Pirates Agree to Trade for Starling Marte

Chris Halicke

As we wait for the trade market to play out, SI's Rangers and Pirates writers decided to play GM and negotiate a mock draft for Starling Marte.

Report: Rangers Among Finalists to Land Castellanos

Chris Halicke

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the Rangers and Nicholas Castellanos have met and are among the finalists to land the 27 year-old outfielder.

Rangers' Free Agency Updates: Donaldson and Cabrera

Chris Halicke

The Rangers still have yet to fill their need at third base. News on a couple different free agents gives the Rangers' situation a little bit more clarity.