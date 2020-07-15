The Rangers Could Benefit from Home Field Advantage Like Never Before in 2020

ARLINGTON, Texas — With the Major League Baseball season on the horizon, experts around the sport are beginning to make their predictions for a very unpredictable, unprecedented season. It may be all in vain as a 60-game season could allow a "bad" team to ride an unexplainable hot streak while a "good" team struggles to stack wins or stay healthy. It could all be one gigantic crapshoot.

Even so, the Texas Rangers are not being penciled in by many experts to earn a trip to the postseason. As a matter of fact, the Rangers aren't expected to finish higher than fourth in their own division. The AL West boasts two superior teams in Houston and Oakland along with a revamped Angels roster that many experts believe is better than what the Rangers have in Arlington.

However, the Rangers are not void of talent. A playoff appearance, while surprising to most, is not an outlandish thought. The Rangers boast a very good starting rotation. Lance Lynn and Mike Minor were both Cy Young candidates in 2019 and look sharp in camp. Offseason addition Corey Kluber, who has also looked very sharp, has a résumé that demands respect. Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles are also very good compliments at the back end of the rotation. Teams that pitch well tend to fare much better than teams that hit well but don't pitch so great.

Yet, there is another card left to be played—one that no other team has ever had the chance to play: the ability to learn a brand new ballpark before any opponent steps in, even for a tour.

With MLB clubs holding camps at their home ballparks, the Rangers are getting more than three weeks of work at Globe Life Field. That's more than three weeks of learning how the ball flies with the roof closed and, if the unforgiving Texas sun allows them to, maybe with the roof open as well.

They'll also learn how the ball bounces and glides on the artificial playing surface. The Arizona Diamondbacks have the same surface installed at Chase Field. However, some Rangers players have much different reviews for the two ballparks.

"In Arizona, it was soft and mushy. It felt like I was sinking in," Rangers slugger Joey Gallo said. "This feels very normal and I actually like it a lot. I'm kind of surprised. Growing up playing on grass, you are concerned, but I don't think this will cause any problems. It's easier to run on. I think we learned from Arizona."

Both hitters and pitchers are also learning Globe Life Field is much more of a pitcher's park than the previous ballpark. Some players don't necessarily want to label it that way. They'd rather call it neutral or fair. However, there's no doubt that balls wont't fly out in Arlington like they used to.

Some players have also mentioned the shape of the outfield. Despite the square-footage of the new outfield being slightly less than the old ballpark's, players seem to think the gaps play much bigger.

"I see a lot of triples and extra bases for me," Elvis Andrus said.

"There’s going to be a lot of first-to-third singles," Todd Frazier said.

The outfield walls at Globe Life Field have several angles along with a couple nooks and crannies. There's nothing extreme like Fenway Park in Boston, Oracle Park in San Francisco, or PNC Park in Pittsburgh. However, the Rangers are learning how the ball bounces off the wall, as well as how forgiving it is with a ball compared to a human body.

It usually might take teams a few homestands to get a real feel for a brand new ballpark. The Rangers will have a really good understanding of their new home well before an official pitch is ever thrown.

If the Rangers were able to steal three or four wins in a 162-game season only by home field advantage, it wouldn't make that big of an impact. However, this is a 60-game season. Stealing three or four wins in this format could be the difference between being several games out of the playoffs or being right in the thick of it. The difference between 28 wins and 32 wins is drastic in a season like this.

Will the Rangers steal that many games in 2020? Who knows. I'd like to think professional ballplayers will adapt quickly. But only the Angels and Athletics will travel to Arlington multiple times this season. The Houston Astros won't even make a trip there until the final series of the season. That's a crucial time to win games in an unfamiliar ballpark.

No, home field advantage alone won't catapult the Rangers into a playoff spot. But it could be just enough of a factor where they could sneak in unexpectedly. After all, if there was ever a season where an underdog steals a playoff spot, it's going to be this one.

