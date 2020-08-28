SI.com
Inside The Rangers
Rangers Place Danny Santana on 10-Day IL, Recall Ronald Guzmán

Chris Halicke

ARLINGTON, Texas — The injuries keep piling up for the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers have placed OF Danny Santana on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to August 27, with a right elbow sprain. The team has also recalled 1B Ronald Guzmán from the Alternate Training Site.

Santana has already spent one stint on the 10-day IL this season with forearm tightness in his right arm. When the Rangers activated him, they did it with the intention of only having him play first base or be the designated hitter to limit his throwing as he worked his way back to full strength. Clearly, Santana ran into complications.

Guzmán was sent down on July 29 to work on his hitting. The Rangers value his defensive abilities at first base, but need consistent production at the plate. 

"I’ve seen him a few times when the taxi squad plays in the morning when we’re home," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward on a media Zoom call on August 16. "His at-bats have been better. His swing looks better. He’s been working really hard. Our hitting guys here have been communicating with our guys on the other side to make sure he sticks with what he started on this side."

The Rangers have a few other options at first base. Derek Dietrich will get the first opportunity on Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In other injury news, 2B Rougned Odor was originally in the lineup on Friday night, but was a late scratch with a right eye infection. This is the third straight game Odor will have missed due to the infection.

