Rangers' Gallo Drops First Game, Remains Atop MLB The Show Players League

Joey Gallo won't go undefeated in the MLB The Show Players League.

In the latest slate of games, Gallo's Texas Rangers shut out Ryne Stanek's Miami Marlins 2-0 and knocked off Bo Bichette's Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 6-4. However, Gavin Lux of the L.A. Dodgers handed Gallo his first loss by a score of 5-4. Gallo was able to bounce back and defeat Carlos Santana's Cleveland Indians 7-3, capping off a 3-1 night.

Despite the loss, Gallo's 11-1 record remains the best in the entire league. Divisions don't necessarily matter in the league's format. The top-eight records among the 30 players qualify for the postseason. With Gallo's record and statistics, he is in very good shape. As of Thursday, he was the favorite to win the whole thing with 2:1 odds on BetOnline.

Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays is on a hot streak and is riding Gallo's coattails, improving to 10-2. Gallo and Snell have already faced off in the event, with Gallo winning by an 11-2 pounding.

Gallo is having the most success with Willie Calhoun's counterpart in the video game. So far, Calhoun is 17-for-22 with 9 home runs and 15 RBIs. Gallo has also done pretty well with his own alter ego, going 9-for-23 with 7 home runs and and 15 RBIs. Gallo has also performed well on the pitching side, throwing four shutouts so far.

Gallo's next group of games will be on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT. He will take on Matt Carpenter (St. Louis Cardinals), Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore Orioles), Niko Goodrum (Detroit Tigers), and David Dahl (Colorado Rockies). All games are streamed on Twitch. Full standings, schedule, results, and statistics are available on MLB.com.

With baseball currently shut down, players are giving fans plenty of entertainment during this event, even if it is just by video games. Player interaction is a good way to pass the time and get our minds off the unfortunate reality of waiting to see what happens with the baseball season amid the coronavirus crisis.

