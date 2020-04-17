Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Rangers' Gallo Drops First Game, Remains Atop MLB The Show Players League

Chris Halicke

Joey Gallo won't go undefeated in the MLB The Show Players League.

In the latest slate of games, Gallo's Texas Rangers shut out Ryne Stanek's Miami Marlins 2-0 and knocked off Bo Bichette's Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 6-4. However, Gavin Lux of the L.A. Dodgers handed Gallo his first loss by a score of 5-4. Gallo was able to bounce back and defeat Carlos Santana's Cleveland Indians 7-3, capping off a 3-1 night.

Despite the loss, Gallo's 11-1 record remains the best in the entire league. Divisions don't necessarily matter in the league's format. The top-eight records among the 30 players qualify for the postseason. With Gallo's record and statistics, he is in very good shape. As of Thursday, he was the favorite to win the whole thing with 2:1 odds on BetOnline. 

Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays is on a hot streak and is riding Gallo's coattails, improving to 10-2. Gallo and Snell have already faced off in the event, with Gallo winning by an 11-2 pounding. 

Gallo is having the most success with Willie Calhoun's counterpart in the video game. So far, Calhoun is 17-for-22 with 9 home runs and 15 RBIs. Gallo has also done pretty well with his own alter ego, going 9-for-23 with 7 home runs and and 15 RBIs. Gallo has also performed well on the pitching side, throwing four shutouts so far.

Gallo's next group of games will be on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT. He will take on Matt Carpenter (St. Louis Cardinals), Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore Orioles), Niko Goodrum (Detroit Tigers), and David Dahl (Colorado Rockies). All games are streamed on Twitch. Full standings, schedule, results, and statistics are available on MLB.com.

With baseball currently shut down, players are giving fans plenty of entertainment during this event, even if it is just by video games. Player interaction is a good way to pass the time and get our minds off the unfortunate reality of waiting to see what happens with the baseball season amid the coronavirus crisis. 

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rangers' Kyle Gibson Helps Raise Nearly $1 Million For Childhood Hunger Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Home Plate Project, led by Garth Brooks, Adam Wainwright, and Kyle Gibson, raised nearly $1 million to address childhood hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Halicke

Moment of Truth: Should MLB Play Games Without Fans?

Assuming they would be allowed to by the government, should Major League Baseball have games without fans in 2020?

Chris Halicke

This Day in Sports History: Jackie Robinson Makes His MLB Debut, Breaking the Color Barrier

On April 15, 1947 Jackie Robinson made his first start for the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field, breaking 50 years of segregation in MLB.

Chris Halicke

Woodward: The 'Most Mentally Tough Team' Will Succeed in Unique MLB Season

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward spoke about the mental grind of waiting for the baseball season to start, if it does at all.

Chris Halicke

Manfred: Baseball Won't Return Until the 'Public Health Situation Has Improved'

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses the return of baseball amid the coronavirus pandemic in a TV interview on Tuesday.

Chris Halicke

Classic Texas Rangers Games and Moments To Air This Week on TV and Radio

To aid in the absence of live baseball, classic Texas Rangers games will be broadcasted on FOX Sports Southwest and 105.3 The Fan.

Chris Halicke

Who Will Be the Next 'Face of the Franchise' for the Texas Rangers?

As the Texas Rangers enter into a new era, who could be the next face of the franchise?

Chris Halicke

After Stellar Start, Joey Gallo is Ready For Next Slate of Games on MLB The Show

Texas Rangers' slugger Joey Gallo prepares for his next slate of games after a 4-0 start in the MLB The Show Players League.

Chris Halicke

With XFL Operations Suspended, What's Globe Life Park's Future?

On Friday, the XFL suspended its operations and does not have plans to return in 2021, according to reports. What does that mean for the future of Globe Life Park?

Chris Halicke

Joey Gallo to Represent Texas Rangers in MLB The Show Players League

In the inaugural MLB The Show Players League, Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo will represent the team in a round-robin style league in the popular video game.

Chris Halicke