After Stellar Start, Joey Gallo is Ready For Next Slate of Games on MLB The Show

As the baseball world awaits the fate of the 2020 regular season, Major League Baseball, the Players Association, and Sony Interactive Entertainment are entertaining fans with the MLB The Show Players League.



Of the 30 players representing their respective teams, only one stands 4-0 going into Sunday's games: Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo.

Gallo pulled off a clean sweep on Friday night of Trevor May's Minnesota Twins, Lance McCullers Jr.'s Houston Astros, Blake Snell's Tampa Bay Rays, and Amir Garrett's Cincinnati Reds. He compiled 30 runs in his four games and outscored his opponents by a whopping 24 runs. He also homered with his video game counterpart multiple times.

When Gallo was preparing for the MLB The Show Players League, he was unsure of just how good he might be in the event.

"I would say I'm middle of the pack," Gallo said via conference call on Friday. "I'm good enough to win some games, but I don't think I'm going to be lights out in this tournament."

Whether it was modesty or a genuine unknowing, Gallo has put himself atop the standings in the first few days of the event. He may also have a target on his back heading into his next round of action.

Gallo is next scheduled to play on Tuesday evening at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT. His next slate of opponents are the L.A. Angels' Ty Buttrey (2-2), Atlanta's Luke Jackson (0-0), Boston's Eduardo Rodriguez (0-4), and Philadelphia’s Rhys Hopkins (2-2). The games are available on YouTube and Twitch.

