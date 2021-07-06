Rangers History Today: A Big Step Toward 2011 AL West Title

On this day, the Rangers blasted the A's, broke a tie at the top of the American League West and never looked back

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers broke a tie in the American League West and never gave up the lead again.

On July 6, 2011, the Rangers were working to defend their 2010 American League championship. Going into the game against Baltimore, the Rangers were tied for the division lead. With the Orioles in town, the Rangers blew them out, 13-5.

The Rangers had a 4-0 lead after one inning, and after the O’s cut into it by two runs in the second inning, Texas scored nine runs in the final four innings. The win improved the Rangers to 47-41 for the season and moved them a game up on the division. From that point, the Rangers never gave up the lead, though it remained a close race.

Mike Napoli had one hit in the game for Texas, but it was his 11th home run of the season and it drove in three runs. Elvis Andrus went 4-for-4 with three runs scored, while Michael Young went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI and two runs. Mitch Moreland, Endy Chavez, Adrián Beltré and Ian Kinsler also had two hits each.

Alexi Ogando started the game for Texas, going seven innings and giving up four hits and three runs. He improved to 9-3 on the season.

Also on this date …

July 6, 1983: Pitcher Rick Honeycutt was the lone representative for the Rangers in the All-Star Game, held at Chicago’s old Comiskey Park.

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook