Rangers History Today: A Hit Parade Against The Yankees

On this date, every Rangers player who picked up a bat claimed at least one hit, and they needed every one of them to beat the New York Yankees.
On this date in Texas Rangers history, every Ranger who played had at least one hit as they defeated the New York Yankees at The Ballpark in Arlington on a Tuesday night.

On June 7, 1994, the Rangers hosted more than 42,000 at The Ballpark, a crowd that surely featured a mix of Rangers and Yankees fans. The Rangers had the ‘power’ turned on that evening, as they won the game, 10-9. That included a six-run first inning and holding off the Yankees in the top of the ninth, as the Bronx Bombers scored three runs.

The Rangers hit home runs on two of their first three at-bats of the bottom of the first, as leadoff man David Hulse hit a solo shot, his only hit of the game. Two hitters, later Jose Canseco hit his 17th home run of the season, also a solo shot, to tie the game at 2-2. But that sparked the way for the Rangers to take a 6-2 lead after one inning.

As for the batting order, Hulse, Canseco, Juan González, Rusty Greer, and Iván ‘Pudge’ Rodríguez each had one hit. Doug Strange, Will Clark, and Jeff Frye each had two hits. Esteban Beltré — who hit No. 9 in the order that night — had three hits in four at-bats and drove in two runs. Pudge Rodríguez and Clark also had two RBI.

The Rangers chased off Yankees starter Scott Kamieniecki in the first inning as he lost his first game of the season. Rangers starter Héctor Fajardo earned his second victory of 1995, with Dan Smith, Jay Howell and Rick Honeycutt all coming on in relief to hold on to the lead. Cris Carpenter recorded the final two outs of the game and earned his fourth save of the season.

Rangers fans went home entertained and happy that night.

