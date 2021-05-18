Rangers History Today: Catalanotto's Sensational Streak

On this date, Frank Catalanotto's team-record streak of consecutive hits and consecutive times on base came to an end.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Baltimore Orioles finally found a way to stop Rangers infielder Frank Catalanotto from getting on base.

On May 18, 2000, Catalanotto was in the midst of what would become a Rangers record streak — 10 consecutive hits and 13 consecutive times on base.

The streak actually started nearly a month before the game with the Orioles. On April 21, the Rangers faced Minnesota and Catalanotto went 3-for-3 with 2 RBI. He also drew two walks, which left him with five straight plate appearances reaching base (three hits, two walks) before he headed for the Disabled List the next day.

Catalanotto didn’t return until May 16, when the Rangers faced Tampa Bay. He came in to pinch hit for Chad Curtis in the game, drawing a walk. That pushed his streak to six straight times on base (three hits, three walks).

On May 17, Catalanotto returned to the starting lineup and went 5-for-5 hitting fifth in the order. He drove in a run and also scored a run. Once the game ended, Catalanotto had reached base in 11 consecutive trips, along with eight straight hits.

The next day, the Orioles came to town and Catalanotto returned to the leadoff spot, which is where he hit when the streak began. He started the game with two hits, pushing his streaks to 10 hits and 13 times on base. Then, in the fourth inning, Catalanotto grounded out, ending both club-record streaks.

Catalanotto did have another hit in the game, finishing 3-for-5 with 2 RBI and 2 runs.

Catalanotto was one of the players who came to Texas in the Juan González trade with the Detroit Tigers, and he ended up playing two stints for the Rangers (2000-02 and 2007-08) in a 14-year Major League career that saw him play for five teams.

With Texas, Catalanotto hit .290 with 37 home runs and 184 RBI. For his entire career, he hit .291 with 84 home runs and 457 RBI.

