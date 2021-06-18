Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
Rangers History Today: First Visit To Wrigley Field

Rangers History Today: First Visit To Wrigley Field

On this day, the Texas Rangers and the Chicago Cubs assembled plate power like Major League Baseball had never seen before.
Author:
Publish date:
On this day, the Texas Rangers and the Chicago Cubs assembled plate power like Major League Baseball had never seen before.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers made their first visit to Wrigley Field and the Rangers and the Cubs made a little history.

On June 18, 2002, the Rangers were in a new rotation for interleague play, as they faced teams from the National League Central. The Rangers drew a road trip to the north side of Chicago to face the Cubs, a team they had only previously faced in spring training games.

The ‘Friendly Confines’ also allowed the two teams to assemble power hitters like never before.

The game represented the first time that four players with at least 400 career home runs played in the same game. That included two Rangers and one Cub that had previously been a Ranger. Sammy Sosa, who started his career in Texas, had 475 home runs going into that game. His teammate, Fred McGriff, had 459 home runs. For the Rangers, Juan González went into the game sitting on 401 home runs, while Rafael Palmeiro actually connected on a home during that game to hit No. 460 for his career.

If you’re wondering where Alex Rodriguez was in all of this, well, he hadn’t quite reached 400 home runs at the time. He would, in fact, need another three years to reach No. 400, and wouldn’t even be a Rangers player by that point.

So naturally, one of these guys won the game, right? You’d be wrong. Sure, the Cubs won in dramatic fashion, 4-3, with a walk-off home run in the ninth inning. But it wasn’t Sosa or McGriff who did the honors. No, it was shortstop Alex Gonzalez. It was Gonzalez’s sixth home run of the season, and he ended up with 83 home runs in his career.

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Mar 24, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A general view of the exterior of Wrigley Field. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers History Today: First Visit To Wrigley Field

Jun 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers mascot Captain and the Rangerettes stand during the playing of the national anthem in the seventh inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Twins: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Vaccinate at the Plate
News

Rangers To Host COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive On Monday At Globe Life Field

Sep 29, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Former Texas Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez waves to the crowd after the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees in the final home game at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
News

Rangers History Today: A Triple Play, Pudge's Record, And A Heartbreaking Loss

May 23, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dennis Santana (77) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park.
News

Rangers Acquire Dennis Santana From Dodgers, DFA Hyeon-jong Yang

Jun 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA;Texas Rangers shortstop Eli White (41) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park.
Game Day

'As Strong As They Come', Eli White Hits First Two Career Homers As Rangers Fall To Astros

USATSI_13292161_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: Michael Young Becomes All-Time Hits Leader

Jun 4, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) throws in during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Ian Kennedy Activated From IL

May 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with manager Chris Woodward (8) after hitting a walk-off three run home run during the tenth inning to defeat the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Seeking Level Playing Field As MLB Cracks Down On 'Sticky Stuff'