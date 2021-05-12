Rangers History Today: Going Streaking

On this day the Texas Rangers started what became the longest winning streak in franchise history — 14 straight wins

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the club started the longest winning streak in franchise history.

On May 12, 1991, the Rangers were wrapping up a four-game series with the Red Sox in Boston. Oddly enough, the Rangers had lost four straight games and were 11-14 at that point. That day in Boston, the Rangers won, 12-5, with Kenny Rogers taking the victory on the back of a nine-run fourth inning. Ruben Sierra went 3-for-4 from the plate with a home run and four RBI.

From there, the Rangers rolled like they never had before.

The Rangers returned to Arlington Stadium for a six-game homestand, three games against Detroit and three more against Boston. The Rangers won all six games, and by the end of the homestand the Rangers were 18-14 and were two games back of the American League West.

Back on the road, the Rangers headed to Minnesota and swept the Twins. With that final victory, an 11-inning win, the Rangers took control of the AL West lead. With 10 wins in the bag, the Rangers headed to Seattle for three games with the Mariners and claimed three more to run the streak to 13 as the Rangers went back home to host the Twins, starting on May 26.

The first game of that homestand the Rangers beat the Twins, 11-4, to improve to 25-14 and a one-game lead in the AL West.

The next day, on May 28, the Rangers finally lost, as the Twins shut them out, 3-0.

The Rangers fell out of first place by themselves with the loss and spent the rest of the season chasing the lead. The Rangers were tied for the AL West lead as late as July 7, but never again for the remainder of the season. The Rangers finished the season 85-77, good enough for third in the AL West.

LISTEN: Rangers Daily Dose: This Rebuild Doesn't Require a Fire Sale

READ MORE: Rangers 'Challenged', But Suffer Two-Game Sweep By Giants

READ MORE: 'Just One Of Those Nights': Rangers Back Under .500, Fall to Giants

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook