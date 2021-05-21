Rangers History Today: Home Run Derby vs Astros

On this date, the Rangers hit eight home runs in a single game for the first time in franchise history

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers hit eight home runs in a single game for the first time in franchise history.

On May 21, 2005, the Rangers faced the Houston Astros at (then-dubbed) Ameriquest Field and the Rangers went off, winning the game, 18-3. But it was the home run derby the Rangers foisted upon the Astros that was record-setting.

The Rangers had hit seven home runs in two prior games to that point, but never reached that elusive eighth home run.

Well, against the Astros, that changed.

David Dellucci, who hit leadoff for Texas, was the only Rangers player with multiple home runs that day, as he went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs, meaning that both of his home runs were solo shots.

The other Rangers players with home runs that day included Rod Barajas, Mark Teixeira, Hank Blalock, Laynce Nix, Richard Hidalgo, and Kevin Mench.

Oddly, the Rangers matched the feat a little over a month later against Los Angeles. That game, Mench had three home runs and Teixeira had two home runs, along with single home runs from Dellucci, Blalock, and Alfonso Soriano.

The offensive explosion was part of a 79-83 season under manager Buck Showalter, one that saw the Rangers finish third in the American League West.

Also on this date …

May 21, 2001: The Rangers hold the groundbreaking ceremony for its new Spring Training facility in Surprise, Arizona.

