Rangers Intrasquad Game Notes: Two Starters Injured, Lynn Labors Through Second Inning

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers began a week of night intrasquad games at Globe Life Field as competition ramps up this week. Unfortunately, they started on a bit of a sour note.

Catcher Robinson Chirinos left Monday's game after Scott Heineman slid into home plate on a force play in the top of the second inning. Fortunately, images came back negative. However, Rangers manager Chris Woodward did mention Chirinos felt rather sore after being taken out. He will be further evaluated on Tuesday.

"Anytime a catcher rolls his ankle, you remember the Buster Posey one, it's concerning to say the least," Woodward said after the game. "He's an impactful guy on our team on both sides of the ball, so we don't want to lose him. We'll know tomorrow. If he hobbles in or if he feels better, maybe he'll be in good shape or we might lose him for a while. I don't know."

Willie Calhoun also left the game as a precaution with a tight right hip flexor. His injury is not thought to be very serious. The most the Rangers anticipate him being out is only a few days.

After a stellar outing last time around, one bad inning ruined Lance Lynn's outing on Monday night. He threw 107 pitches (74 strikes) over 5 2/3 innings, allowed seven hits, five earned runs, one walk, and struck out four batters. He gave up one home run, which was a first-inning solo shot by Isiah Kiner-Falefa. After giving up the homer in the first inning and four runs in the second (which he only recorded two outs), he bounced back with four scoreless innings.

"There were some mistakes today but that comes with working on pitches you probably wouldn’t throw to hitters in certain spots or ever really," Lynn said after the game. "But you have to work on them here so they are ready to go. I did some guys some favors I probably wouldn’t do in a regular season game."

107 pitches is quite a bit for any kind of pre-season action. Lynn didn't seem too worried about it.

"Well, it's July," Lynn said.

On a positive note, Greg Bird went 1-for-3 with a home run to straightaway left field, registering his first home run in a Ranger uniform.

"When you start to dig in what he’s doing in the cages, (it’s good) to see it pay off, because I know he’s been working pretty hard at staying in the middle of the field to the opposite field," Woodward said. "For him to hit a homer that way, I know it made him feel a lot better. Then he hit a line drive to right field his next at-bat. It was a positive for him today. I’m encouraged by that."

Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to be the talk of camp. He went 2-for-3 on Monday night with a home run and a two-run single. He is clearly in a zone with only 11 days remaining until Opening Day.

"Kiner's been doing this since day one of spring training, so obviously, I don't think anyone is shocked when he hits a couple of rockets, even off Lynn," Woodward said. "To hit a curveball off Lynn tells you that you're in a pretty good spot, because he doesn't throw too many of them. So to hit that, kind of unexpectedly, tells you what kind of place Kiner's in right now."

