Joey Gallo Continues to Dominate in MLB The Show Players League

Chris Halicke

"I would say I'm middle of the pack. I'm good enough to win some games, but I don't think I'm going to be lights out in this tournament," Texas Rangers star Joey Gallo said just hours before his first round of games in the MLB The Show Players League.

Either Gallo was being modest or seriously overestimated his competition.

After suffering his first loss at the hands of the Dodgers' Gavin Lux last week, Gallo bounced back with a clean sweep of his four opponents on Sunday night:

  • St. Louis' Matt Carpenter (score of 2-1)
  • Baltimore's Dwight Smith, Jr. (5-0)
  • Detroit's Niko Goodrum (5-2)
  • Colorado's David Dahl (3-1)

Gallo is now an MLB-best 15-1 in the MLB The Show Players League, outscoring his opponents 92-30. Needless to say, Gallo is breezing through his competition. 

Gallo has passed the halfway point in the 29-game regular season. Only 13 games remain before an inevitable postseason appearance. 

The Rangers' slugger continues his quest for dominance Monday night, when he takes on San Diego's Fernando Tatis, Jr. (9-3), White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (7-4), Arizona' Jon Duplantier (6-6), and Milwaukee's Josh Hader (6-6). All games are available to watch on Twitch. The action starts at 9:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m. CT).

Gallo's Beef

In a moment of social media gold, Joey Gallo made his frustration known about his image selection in the game's user interface. 

For anyone unfamiliar with MLB The Show, each player of the game gets to decide their favorite team when they pop the game in for the first time. After deciding, the user interface will then be themed with the player's favorite team, which include background images of notable players on that team. 

Gallo wasn't too pleased with his images chosen by the game's developers.

If there's a silver lining in this baseball shutdown, getting this type of content from the players is undoubtedly one of the highlights.

