Rangers vs Mariners Opening Series in Seattle Will Be Moved Due to COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Texas – The opening series of the Rangers and Mariners seasons will not be played in Seattle.

In response to Governor Jay Inslee's statement, the Rangers vs Mariners opening series in Seattle will be moved to an alternate location due to the precautions taken by the state of Washington over the spread of COVID-19. The Rangers confirmed this in an official statement.

With today’s announcement by Washington Governor Jay Inslee that will necessitate the relocation of the Seattle Mariners opening series with the Rangers from March 26-29, we will be working with Major League Baseball and the Mariners on alternate plans for the scheduling of these games. We will provide more information about the plans for this series as it becomes available. Thank you for your attention.

Governor Inslee went on to say in his Twitter thread that this was not a decision he took lightly.

"I do not make this decision lightly. However, this is one of the most prudent choices we can make to keep people safe during this health crisis." -Governor Jay Inslee

The four-game series is still scheduled to be played March 26-29.

The most logical and speculated location would be the Mariners' facility in Peoria, Arizona where they play their spring training games. Peoria Sports Complex is more equipped to handle a Major League Baseball regular season game than the Rangers' facility in Surprise. There's also been speculation the Rangers and Mariners could swap series and have the four games played in Arlington at the Rangers' new Globe Life Field.

The Rangers haven't definitively stated anything, but they would more than likely prefer to not do this to prepare for the opening of a brand new ballpark as scheduled, not to mention the further conflicts throughout the season.

There are only two times the Mariners visit Arlington. The first time is April 24-26, which would more than likely not solve the problem. The Mariners then travel to Texas for a four-game series on September 7-10. This would give the Rangers an 11-game road trip late in the season instead of a standard 7-game road stint.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

