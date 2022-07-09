What Do Rangers Do at Catcher Without Garver?

Texas has been without the former Silver Slugger behind the plate for two months, allowing the former backup backstop to emerge.

So what does losing Mitch Garver to season-ending surgery mean for the Texas Rangers at catcher?

In the short term, not much.

Garver was expected to the Rangers’ primary catcher this season after a Spring Training trade with the Minnesota Twins. That was the case until early May, when the former Silver Slugger Award winner went down with a forearm injury.

With three other catchers on the 40-man roster, the Rangers (38-43) should be able to absorb the Garver’s loss. It had already evident that Garver wouldn’t be able to catch again this season since he was unable to throw effectively.

Garver did play in Friday night's series-opening 6-5 win over the Twins.

Jonah Heim took over lead catching duties from Garver with Sam Huff initially serving as the main backup. Huff was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock on June 21 to get more starts behind the plate. Meibrys Viloria has since become Heim’s principal backup.

Heim has proven to reliable bat in the lineup with a line of .257/.311/.476 with 12 home runs and 31 RBI. Garver managed a slash of .210/.296/.414 with 10 home runs and 23 RBI before admitting that surgery was coming Monday after Friday’s 6-5 win over the Twins.

Garver, who was relegated to designated hitter duty after returning from injury, is expected to recover in time for Spring Training in 2023.

The Rangers return to action Saturday against Minnesota in the second game of a three-game series. First pitch at Globe Life Field is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

Rangers ace Martin Perez (7-2, 2.34 ERA) takes the hill, with Devin Smeltzer (4-2, 3.04) getting the start for the Twins.