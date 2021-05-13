'This Is A Very Sad Day' Rangers Mourn Passing Of 'Cookie Lady' Shirley Kost

The Texas Rangers have lost one of their most beloved fans.

Texas Rangers spring training will never be the same again.

The Rangers on Thursday announced the death of Shirley Kost, who became known as the "Cookie Lady" throughout 30 years of fandom and baking cookies for players, staff, and broadcasters.

Shirley passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 82.

The club released the following statement on her passing:

“The Texas Rangers mourn the passing of a longtime loyal and very passionate fan today. Shirley Kost has been a part of the Rangers’ family for over 30 years. Shirley was affectionately known as the “Cookie Lady” as she tirelessly baked and brought thousands of cookies to Rangers players, staff, and broadcasters over the years. “Shirley and her husband Cal, who has worked for many years as a ballpark seasonal employee, have been annual visitors to Rangers spring training camps in Florida and Arizona. It has always been a welcome sight for players and coaches to see the Kosts each year on the back fields in spring training, and it was just not the same without them being there in 2021. “We won’t soon forget Shirley’s unwavering support and enthusiasm for the team and its players and coaches over so many seasons. This is a very sad day. “The Rangers send their thoughts and prayers to Cal and the entire Kost family at this very difficult time.”

To honor Shirley, the Rangers plan to have a moment of silence prior to Monday night's series opener with the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field.

Promo photo: Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

