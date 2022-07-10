Postgame Notes: Rangers in Position to Sweep Twins
TEXAS secured a series victory (2-0) in this 3-game, homestand-opening set vs. Minnesota…has gone 4-1-1 in 6 series vs. A.L. Central opponents this season, posting an 11-7 record in 18 total games against the division…has gone 17-11 in last 28 G at Globe Life Field (beg. 4/30) following a 2-9 start…today’s 2-run victory snapped span in which Texas played in 4 straight games decided by one run (Mon.-Fri.)…9 runs today were team’s most in a game in Arlington since 9-5 win on 5/30 vs. TB.
BACK-TO-BACK: Marcus Semien (game-tying 3-run HR) and Corey Seager (go-ahead solo HR) homered in back-to-back PA’s in the 4th inning to put the Rangers in front, 7-6…was the 6th instance of back-to-back HR by Texas this season, as club entered today’s slate with the T5th-most occurrences of back-to-back HR in MLB…was also the 1st time the heralded combo of Semien and Seager have homered back-to-back.
MARCUS SEMIEN hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the 8th inn. and game-tying 3-run HR in the 4th, driving in nearly half (4 of 9) of the Rangers’ runs on the day…marked his 5th career game with a homer and a triple (last 5/21/21 vs. TB w/ TOR), as he became the 2nd Ranger to pull the trick in 2022 (also García on 6/18 at DET)…today was his 3rd game of the season with 4+ RBI, most among Texas batters…Semien is batting .333 (14-42) with 7 extra-base hits (4 HR, 3B, 2 2B) over his last 10 G, and his 10 HR since the beg. of June are most among Rangers over that span.
COREY SEAGER reached base safely 4 times (HR, 1B, 2 BB), including a go-ahead solo home run to cap Rangers’ 4-run rally in the 4th inning…was his 10th go-ahead HR of the season, as he entered today ranked 4th in the A.L. in G-A HR (13-MIN’s Byron Buxton, 10-LAA’s Mike Trout/NYY’s Aaron Judge)…he is the 1st Texas shortstop with 10-or-more go-ahead homers in a single season since Michael Young in 2005 (12)…has homered in 2 straight and 3 of his last 4 G (3 total HR), plating 7 RBI and scoring 4 runs over that span…18 HR this season are already pre All-Star break career high and 4th-most ever by a Rangers shortstop before the break behind Alex Rodriguez in 2002 (27), 2001 (25) and 2003 (22)…was intentionally walked with one out and a runner on 3rd base in the 8th inning, the 4th IBB he has been granted this season.
MARTÍN PÉREZ avoided taking a loss despite surrendering 6 runs (all earned) over 6.0 IP, his 2nd-highest run total allowed this season (7 R-6 ER on 6/11 at CWS)…exited leading, 7-6, and was in line for the win until Minnesota leveled the score, 7-7, in the 8th inning…remains undefeated (7-0) in career-best 15 straight starts, the T3rd-longest single-season undefeated span in WSH/TEX franchise history: 18-Phil Ortega in 1967, 16-Kyle Gibson in 2021, 15- Pérez in 2021/Bobby Witt in 1990…gave up 2 HR today and has allowed 4 HR over last 2 GS after permitting just 2 HR in first 15 GS of 2022.
Long Balls Spark Rangers Comeback Over Twins
Marcus Semien's go-ahead triple in the eighth keyed another Texas rally.
Pregame Notes: Rangers In Position To Win Twins Series
Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.
What Do Rangers Do at Catcher Without Garver?
Texas has been without the former Silver Slugger behind the plate for two months, allowing the former backup backstop to emerge.
KOLE CALHOUN gave Texas an early 3-0 lead with a 3-run home run in the 2nd inning, his 2nd homer of 3+ runs this season (also 7/2 at NYM off Trevor Williams)…the blast, which came off LHP Devin Smeltzer, was Calhoun’s 3rd HR against left-handed pitching in 2022 and 1st since 5/25 at LAA (off Detmers)…still has just 4 hits over his last 9 G (beg. 6/29), though all 4 of those hits have gone for extra bases (3 HR, 2B).
MINNESOTA has lost 3 straight since opening this 6-game road trip with a 2-0 record...the 3-game losing skid matches season high (4x: 5/10-12, 5/31-6/2, 6/19-22, 7/6-current)…club has lost 10 games since 6/21, all by 2-or-fewer runs…scored 6 runs in the 4th inning, 4th time with 6+ runs in an inning (season-high 9-run 5th on 5/13 vs. CLE) and tied for most in any road inning this year (also 6-run 3rd on 6/18 at ARI).
DEVIN SMELTZER allowed 7 R-ER to tie his career high (also 6/17/22 at ARI, 7 R-6 ER)…has permitted 13 HR in last 7 starts...gave up HR to 2 LH batters (Calhoun/Seager) after entering the day with just 2 HR allowed to LHB in his career (Rougned Odor, 7/3 vs. BAL & Jake Bauers, 6/4/19 at CLE).
JOSE MIRANDA hit a 3-run homer for the first runs in club's 6-run 4th inning...has hit each of his last 6 home runs on the road after hitting his first career HR at home...entered today with the highest batting average (.310, 35-113) among MLB rookies since 5/20 (min. 100 AB).
GARY SANCHEZ hit a 2-run blast of his own 2 batters after Miranda in the 4th…has 8 HR and 16 RBI in 19 career games against Texas…entering today, his 1.168 career OPS vs. Texas was his highest mark against any team (min. 3 G).
MISCELLANEOUS: Switch-hitter Leody Taveras recorded singles from both sides of the plate this afternoon, and is batting .333 (16-48) over his last 19 G (beg. 6/17)…Brett Martin has notched saves in back-to-back team games, the first 2 saves of his career after recording zero saves in his first 162 career appearances…Carlos Correa has hit safely in 8 straight games against Texas, tied for his longest-ever hit streak against the club (4th time).