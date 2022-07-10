Postgame Notes: Rangers in Position to Sweep Twins

Texas hits three homers and rallies from three runs down for the second straight game.

TEXAS secured a series victory (2-0) in this 3-game, homestand-opening set vs. Minnesota…has gone 4-1-1 in 6 series vs. A.L. Central opponents this season, posting an 11-7 record in 18 total games against the division…has gone 17-11 in last 28 G at Globe Life Field (beg. 4/30) following a 2-9 start…today’s 2-run victory snapped span in which Texas played in 4 straight games decided by one run (Mon.-Fri.)…9 runs today were team’s most in a game in Arlington since 9-5 win on 5/30 vs. TB.

BACK-TO-BACK: Marcus Semien (game-tying 3-run HR) and Corey Seager (go-ahead solo HR) homered in back-to-back PA’s in the 4th inning to put the Rangers in front, 7-6…was the 6th instance of back-to-back HR by Texas this season, as club entered today’s slate with the T5th-most occurrences of back-to-back HR in MLB…was also the 1st time the heralded combo of Semien and Seager have homered back-to-back.

MARCUS SEMIEN hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the 8th inn. and game-tying 3-run HR in the 4th, driving in nearly half (4 of 9) of the Rangers’ runs on the day…marked his 5th career game with a homer and a triple (last 5/21/21 vs. TB w/ TOR), as he became the 2nd Ranger to pull the trick in 2022 (also García on 6/18 at DET)…today was his 3rd game of the season with 4+ RBI, most among Texas batters…Semien is batting .333 (14-42) with 7 extra-base hits (4 HR, 3B, 2 2B) over his last 10 G, and his 10 HR since the beg. of June are most among Rangers over that span.

COREY SEAGER reached base safely 4 times (HR, 1B, 2 BB), including a go-ahead solo home run to cap Rangers’ 4-run rally in the 4th inning…was his 10th go-ahead HR of the season, as he entered today ranked 4th in the A.L. in G-A HR (13-MIN’s Byron Buxton, 10-LAA’s Mike Trout/NYY’s Aaron Judge)…he is the 1st Texas shortstop with 10-or-more go-ahead homers in a single season since Michael Young in 2005 (12)…has homered in 2 straight and 3 of his last 4 G (3 total HR), plating 7 RBI and scoring 4 runs over that span…18 HR this season are already pre All-Star break career high and 4th-most ever by a Rangers shortstop before the break behind Alex Rodriguez in 2002 (27), 2001 (25) and 2003 (22)…was intentionally walked with one out and a runner on 3rd base in the 8th inning, the 4th IBB he has been granted this season.

MARTÍN PÉREZ avoided taking a loss despite surrendering 6 runs (all earned) over 6.0 IP, his 2nd-highest run total allowed this season (7 R-6 ER on 6/11 at CWS)…exited leading, 7-6, and was in line for the win until Minnesota leveled the score, 7-7, in the 8th inning…remains undefeated (7-0) in career-best 15 straight starts, the T3rd-longest single-season undefeated span in WSH/TEX franchise history: 18-Phil Ortega in 1967, 16-Kyle Gibson in 2021, 15- Pérez in 2021/Bobby Witt in 1990…gave up 2 HR today and has allowed 4 HR over last 2 GS after permitting just 2 HR in first 15 GS of 2022.

KOLE CALHOUN gave Texas an early 3-0 lead with a 3-run home run in the 2nd inning, his 2nd homer of 3+ runs this season (also 7/2 at NYM off Trevor Williams)…the blast, which came off LHP Devin Smeltzer, was Calhoun’s 3rd HR against left-handed pitching in 2022 and 1st since 5/25 at LAA (off Detmers)…still has just 4 hits over his last 9 G (beg. 6/29), though all 4 of those hits have gone for extra bases (3 HR, 2B).

MINNESOTA has lost 3 straight since opening this 6-game road trip with a 2-0 record...the 3-game losing skid matches season high (4x: 5/10-12, 5/31-6/2, 6/19-22, 7/6-current)…club has lost 10 games since 6/21, all by 2-or-fewer runs…scored 6 runs in the 4th inning, 4th time with 6+ runs in an inning (season-high 9-run 5th on 5/13 vs. CLE) and tied for most in any road inning this year (also 6-run 3rd on 6/18 at ARI).

DEVIN SMELTZER allowed 7 R-ER to tie his career high (also 6/17/22 at ARI, 7 R-6 ER)…has permitted 13 HR in last 7 starts...gave up HR to 2 LH batters (Calhoun/Seager) after entering the day with just 2 HR allowed to LHB in his career (Rougned Odor, 7/3 vs. BAL & Jake Bauers, 6/4/19 at CLE).

JOSE MIRANDA hit a 3-run homer for the first runs in club's 6-run 4th inning...has hit each of his last 6 home runs on the road after hitting his first career HR at home...entered today with the highest batting average (.310, 35-113) among MLB rookies since 5/20 (min. 100 AB).

GARY SANCHEZ hit a 2-run blast of his own 2 batters after Miranda in the 4th…has 8 HR and 16 RBI in 19 career games against Texas…entering today, his 1.168 career OPS vs. Texas was his highest mark against any team (min. 3 G).

MISCELLANEOUS: Switch-hitter Leody Taveras recorded singles from both sides of the plate this afternoon, and is batting .333 (16-48) over his last 19 G (beg. 6/17)…Brett Martin has notched saves in back-to-back team games, the first 2 saves of his career after recording zero saves in his first 162 career appearances…Carlos Correa has hit safely in 8 straight games against Texas, tied for his longest-ever hit streak against the club (4th time).