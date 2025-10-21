Rangers Prospect Winston Santos Makes Early Impression at Arizona Fall League
Texas Rangers prospects, as part of the Surprise Saguaros in the Arizona Fall League, are preparing for another week of action that starts on Tuesday.
Surprise is in second place after two weeks with a 5-4 record. Ahead of the Saguaros are Scottsdale at 7-3. Behind them are Peoria (5-5), Salt River (5-5), Mesa (4-6) and Glendale (3-6).
One Rangers prospect appears done with AFL. Sebatian Walcott, who is the Rangers’ top prospect, was shut down last week due to what Texas called a minor injury. It’s not clear if he’ll return to AFL. But it did create more playing time for Texas prospects. Walcott was 1-for-2 in his only game.
Rangers prospects are playing with the Surprise Saguaros, alongside players from the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals. Texas is fortunate that its prospects can work out of its facility in Surprise, which they share with the Royals.
Texas Rangers Prospects Performances at AFL
Here is a look at how every Texas Rangers prospect at the Arizona Fall League has fared after two weeks.
Malcolm Moore, C: Moore has slashed .217/.296/.304 in five games with no home runs and five RBI. He has struck out 13 times and walked once.
Dylan Dreiling, OF: Dreiling has slashed .222/.333/.389 in five games, with one home run and four RBI. He has struck out six times and walked three times.
Ben Hartl, 1B: Hartl has slashed .200/.357/.400 in four games, with no home runs and one RBI. He has struck out six times and walked twice.
Winston Santos, RHP: Santos has pitched one game of relief and has no ERA. He gave up one hit and no runs in three innings, with four walks and two strikeouts.
Jose Corniell, RHP: Corniell is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in one game (a start). He allowed three hits and three earned runs in four innings. He struck out six and walked one.
Emiliano Teodo, RHP: Teodo has a 3.00 ERA in three games, all in relief. He has not allowed a hit but has allowed an earned run. He has struck out four and walked four.
Kolton Curtis, RHP: Curtis has 30.86 ERA in two games, both in relief. He’s allowed seven hits and nine runs (eight earned) in 2.1 innings, with five walks and three strikeouts.
Joey Danielson, RHP: Danielson has a 21.60 ERA in two games. He gave up three hits and five runs (four earned) in 1.2 innings with five walks and three strikeouts.
The Saguaros begin the week with a home game on Tuesday against Glendale. Surprise remains at home on Wednesday against Scottsdale. On Thursday, Surprise travels to Mesa. The Saguaros are off on Friday before hosting Mesa on Saturday and Peoria on Sunday to end the week.