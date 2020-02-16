Texas Rangers Spring Training: Todd Frazier Will Help Solidify Third Base

SURPRISE, Ariz. – The Rangers have their third baseman in camp.

No, it's not Anthony Rendon, who was the team's top free agent target this winter. It's not Nolan Arenado or Kris Bryant either. While discussions have been reported, don't hold your breath on those coming to fruition.

When Rendon chose southern California over north Texas, Rangers GM Jon Daniels pivoted his top priority to starting pitching and acquired two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber from the Indians. This shrewd response by Daniels bolstered the rotation pretty drastically – shifting the strength of the team from hitting to pitching before the calendar turned over to the new decade.

However, the Rangers still needed a third baseman, and it had to be addressed externally. There are too many unknowns within the ball club as it is, not to mention nobody who can handle the hot corner for 140 games.

In mid-January, the Rangers found their third baseman for 2020 when they signed veteran Todd Frazier to a one-year, $5 million guaranteed contract with a club option for 2021.

With the opening of a new ballpark, many expected the Rangers to make a big splash in free agency. Adding Frazier was not what a lot of people had in mind when the Rangers set out to upgrade their roster in early November. It's not the sexy pick. To many, a new ballpark should be paired with a shiny, new free agent. Especially one that just won a World Series.

On a separate tangent, the Rangers could likely get that shiny, new player in Corey Kluber. If the two-time Cy Young winner can get back to that top-tier form after an injury-riddled 2019 campaign, the Rangers could have one of the best trios atop their rotation in all of baseball.

In regards to Frazier, the outcry from the fanbase pours out because he's not Anthony Rendon. Or Josh Donaldson. I don't want to even bring up Arenado or Bryant because we just don't know what's going to happen. We know of the turmoil surrounding the Rockies's relationship with Arenado, but there's still no telling how close they are to fully shopping him to potential suitors. It's just safe to hang our hats on the idea that neither one will join the Rangers in Surprise before the team makes its way back to Arlington.

Let's get this straight. Todd Frazier is no scrub. As a matter of fact, the third base position is deeper than its been in a long, long time. When MLB Network leaves Kris Bryant off of their top-ten list of third baseman, that tells you how saturated the position is with talent. Frazier is a two-time all star and an established, well-respected veteran player. He's not a AAAA player. His reputation and his presence in the clubhouse is already being noticed.

"I saw him today earlier," Elvis Andrus said in his first day in camp. "I've heard a lot of great things about him, especially in the clubhouse."

Elvis talked to the media today, and like a lot of the players on this team, they're excited about the pitching staff heading into the season.

"When you have good pitching, you're going to be in contention regardless of your offense," Andrus said. "Whenever you have good pitching, you're going to fight until the end."

Along with pitching, defense cannot be overlooked as a defining quality for a contending team. As the team's shortstop, Elvis Andrus understands the importance of defense. After all, he did play alongside Adrian Beltre for eight years. He highlighted the importance of Frazier's presence not just in the clubhouse, but at the hot corner as well.

"I think having [Todd] Frazier will help our infield. Last year, we had so many different third basemen," Andrus said. "It's tough. When they're different, I've got to know how they play, how much range they have. It will be really interesting for me getting to know Fraz. I've played against him for a few years, so I know how good he is defensively. I think it will help myself, Rougie [Odor], and [Ronald] Guzman."

Stability at third base would be a nice change of direction from 2019, no matter the superstar level of that player. Of all the question marks on the team, Todd Frazier is not one of them. His glove and his bat are both both reliable enough where you know what you're getting from him on a nightly basis. Frazier's new counterpart at shortstop doesn't sound too concerned about the offense of the ball club either.

"I believe our offense is good," Andrus said. "We're going to create, we're going to make runs. Everybody's growing and getting better. I have no doubt [we'll contend]."

Elvis Andrus has been on two American League championship ball clubs. He knows what it takes to contend – to compete for a championship. "Pitching and defense wins championships" is the cliché, after all. And the longest-tenured Ranger likes the state of both.

