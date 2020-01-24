Rangers To Host 'Peek At The Park' On Saturday

Pitchers and catchers report to Surprise, Arizona in 18 days, which means the baseball season is rapidly approaching.

Another offseason milestone that reminds us all that baseball is around the corner is the Fan Fest that MLB teams host for their fans to come out, meet players, get autographs, and ask players, coaches, and management hard-hitting questions.

The Rangers are hosting a very similar event this Saturday, January 25th, called Peek At The Park. It will give fans the same opportunities that Fan Fest normally brings, but with the added bonus of getting a glimpse of Globe Life Field, the new home of the Rangers.

Peel At The Park will last from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m and is free to the public. Free parking will be available in Lots B and J.

Question and answer sessions will be located at Troy's, which is on the first floor of Texas Live!. Hall of fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez will make a special appearance from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Pudge's Pizza, which is located on the second floor of Texas Live!.

Here's information on the autograph and Q & A sessions at Peek At The Park.

Fans will get a view of Globe Life Field from the main outfield concourse, which is accessible from Texas Rangers Plaza. Construction on the new stadium is approximately 91% complete. Rangers officials, along with Manhattan Construction Company, are adamant the stadium will be completed in proper time.

