Rangers to Sign Free Agent RHP Kyle Gibson

The Texas Rangers addressed their starting rotation needs, signing free agent pitcher Kyle Gibson per a report by Jon Morosi of MLB Network on Wednesday morning. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirmed the two sides were in agreement later in the morning.

The length and terms of the contract have not been reported yet. The club has not confirmed the report yet either.

Gibson logged 160 innings for the Minnesota Twins in 2019, going 13-7 with a 4.84 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, and a 0.4 bWAR. He struck out 160 batters and walked 56.

The starting rotation was a top priority for the Rangers this offseason. Adding Gibson gives Texas a quality starter who can pitch deep into ballgames. He's dealt with ulcerative colitis, as did ex-Ranger Jake Diekman.

The Rangers are likely far from done in the free agent market, but this is a good signing to help bolster the rotation before the Thanksgiving holiday.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

Follow SI Rangers Maven on Twitter: @RangersMavenSI