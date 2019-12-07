Rangers to Sign RHP Jordan Lyles to a Two-Year Contract

The Texas Rangers are in agreement with RHP Jordan Lyles on a two-year, $16 million contract, pending a physical. Ken Rosenthal first reported it Friday night.

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported shortly after that the Rangers are bringing Lyles in as a piece of their starting rotation.

Lyles spent 2019 with the Pirates and the Brewers, but he fared much better with the latter. Lyles was dumped by Pittsburgh after going 5-7 with a 5.36 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP with the Buccos, but bounced back with Milwaukee. He finished 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP with the Brewers.

He was stellar in his first eight starts of the season with the Pirates, going 4-1 with a 1.87 ERA in 47.2 innings, but fell apart in his final nine starts, with a 1-6 record and a 9.57 ERA in 36.2 innings.

Lyles obviously found more consistency with the Brewers, becoming a very reliable option at the back end of their rotation. He only allowed more than two earned runs once in his 11 starts with Milwaukee.

This is a riskier signing than Kyle Gibson. Gibson has a much more accomplished career, who has thrown over 194 innings twice in his career. Lyles has recently become a fringe starter over the past two seasons. He's never thrown more than 141.2 innings in a season.

With the Rangers still fully in on pursuing Anthony Rendon, it's obvious Texas doesn't want to wait around to address the rotation either. Bringing in Gibson and Lyles gives Texas some low-risk, high-reward upside for the back end of the rotation.

We'll have more on this story as it develops.

Follow SI Rangers Maven on Twitter: @RangersMavenSI