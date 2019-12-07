Rangers Maven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News

Rangers to Sign RHP Jordan Lyles to a Two-Year Contract

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers are in agreement with RHP Jordan Lyles on a two-year, $16 million contract, pending a physical. Ken Rosenthal first reported it Friday night. 

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported shortly after that the Rangers are bringing Lyles in as a piece of their starting rotation. 

Lyles spent 2019 with the Pirates and the Brewers, but he fared much better with the latter. Lyles was dumped by Pittsburgh after going 5-7 with a 5.36 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP with the Buccos, but bounced back with Milwaukee. He finished 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP with the Brewers.

He was stellar in his first eight starts of the season with the Pirates, going 4-1 with a 1.87 ERA in 47.2 innings, but fell apart in his final nine starts, with a 1-6 record and a 9.57 ERA in 36.2 innings. 

Lyles obviously found more consistency with the Brewers, becoming a very reliable option at the back end of their rotation. He only allowed more than two earned runs once in his 11 starts with Milwaukee. 

This is a riskier signing than Kyle Gibson. Gibson has a much more accomplished career, who has thrown over 194 innings twice in his career. Lyles has recently become a fringe starter over the past two seasons. He's never thrown more than 141.2 innings in a season. 

With the Rangers still fully in on pursuing Anthony Rendon, it's obvious Texas doesn't want to wait around to address the rotation either. Bringing in Gibson and Lyles gives Texas some low-risk, high-reward upside for the back end of the rotation. 

We'll have more on this story as it develops. 

Follow SI Rangers Maven on Twitter: @RangersMavenSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Winter Meetings Preview: Texas Rangers Priorities

Chris Halicke
1

MLB's Winter Meetings convene Monday through Thursday next week and is easily the main event of the baseball offseason.

North Texas Nine Podcast: Texas Rangers Free Agency, New Uniforms, and More (Special Guest Kevin Turner)

Chris Halicke
2

Our Rangers insider is joined by Kevin Turner of The Athletic to talk Texas Rangers free agency , new uniforms, and more.

Texas Rangers Officially Announce Kyle Gibson Contract

Chris Halicke
0

The Texas Rangers officially announced their signing of Kyle Gibson on Friday.

Chris Halicke

DISCUSS: What do you think of the new Rangers uniforms?…

2 0

Rangers Uniform Reveal Highlights a Big Day in Arlington

Chris Halicke
2

The Texas Rangers revealed their new uniforms on Wednesday, blending themes from the past and the future.

Globe Life Field Dimensions Announced; Honoring Rangers' Legacy

Chris Halicke
2

The Texas Rangers officially announced the dimensions for Globe Life Field on Wednesday. The numbers honor the legacy of the franchise.

Two Rangers Targets May Sign Sooner Rather Than Later

Chris Halicke
2

The Rangers are in pursuit of the top free agents this winter. Two of their targets may be signing very soon.

Free Agency Tracker: Catcher

Chris Halicke
2

Keep up to date with all the transactions in free agency with Rangers Maven. The catcher tracker will be updated every Tuesday.

Texas Rangers Non-Tender Deadline News and Updates

Chris Halicke
2

Keep track of everything going on with the Rangers before the non-tender deadline at 7:00 p.m. CT on Monday night.

Rangers to Unveil New Uniforms Next Week

Chris Halicke
2 1

The Texas Rangers plan to unveil new uniforms next week.