Rangers Top Prospect Josh Jung To Miss Time With Injury

Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels announced on Saturday that third baseman Josh Jung has suffered a stress fracture in his left foot.

Jung started feeling signs of the injury a couple of weeks ago. According to Daniels, the injury "came to a head" earlier this week. Jung will return to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where Dr. Keith Heier — the club's foot specialist — will perform surgery on Monday.

His prognosis is 6-8 weeks until he is fully ready to return.

Jung, 23, is the top prospect in the Rangers organization on MLB Pipeline and Baseball America. He was the eighth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech. The Rangers obviously are invested in Jung's short- and long-term future. The decision to have the surgery now is to help prevent him from missing more time in the long term and impacting his development.

The Rangers expect Jung to make his major league debut at some point in 2021, despite not having a full professional season under his belt. Jung has been placed on the fast track to the big leagues after he impressively turned a corner in his development at the alternate training site and instructs in 2020.

