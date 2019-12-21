Rangers Maven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News

Rangers Trade For Outfield Depth in Adolis Garcia

Chris Halicke

The Rangers made a trade with the Cardinals on Saturday, acquiring OF Adolis Garcia for cash considerations. In a subsequent move, the Rangers designated RHP Jimmy Herget for assignment. 

Garcia, 26, batted .253/.301/.517 with 32 home runs and 96 RBI's for Triple-A Memphis. Garcia has only seen 21 Major League games, all of which were in 2018 for St. Louis. He went 2-for-17 in those 21 appearances. 

Before his time with the Cardinals, Garcia spent a season with Yomiyuri in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, and spent the previous five years in the Cuban National Series. Garcia signed with the Cardinals as a free agent in February 2016. 

The Cuban-born outfielder is primarily a right fielder, but has experience playing all three outfield positions. 

The Rangers adding depth to the outfield, especially with a versatile right-handed bat, makes a lot of sense. They could still make a bigger move, primarily to address center field, but Garcia will get an opportunity to compete for a role in spring training. 

The Rangers claimed Jimmy Herget off waivers from Cincinnati on December 2nd, but now have seven days to trade, release, or outright him to the Minors.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Realistic is a Trade for Nolan Arenado?

Chris Halicke

The Rangers have been tied to Rockies' third baseman Nolan Arenado in trade rumors. How good are the chances the Rangers can actually pull this off?

Despite Key Misses in Free Agency, Rangers Have Still Succeeded This Winter

Chris Halicke

The Rangers have missed on two top targets this winter, but they've still found a way to upgrade the roster.

Another Look at the Rangers' Payroll After Kluber Trade

Chris Halicke

It's been a while since we took a look at the Rangers' payroll, and after the Kluber trade, here's where Texas stands currently with their payroll.

Free Agency Tracker: Catcher

Chris Halicke

Keep up to date with all the transactions in free agency with Rangers Maven. The catcher tracker will be updated every Tuesday.

Report: Rangers Acquire Corey Kluber From Indians

Chris Halicke

The Rangers bolstered their rotation on Sunday, acquiring RHP Corey Kluber from the Cleveland Indians.

Free Agency Tracker: Corner Infield

Chris Halicke

Keep up to date with all the transactions in free agency with Rangers Maven. The corner infield tracker will be updated every Monday.

Chris Halicke

Joely Rodriguez signing is official. Roster at 40.…

North Texas Nine Podcast: Corey Kluber Trade With Special Guest Matt Loede

Chris Halicke

Matt Loede of Cleveland Baseball Insider on SI joins Chris Halicke to talk about the Corey Kluber trade.

What's Next for the Rangers After Missing on Rendon?

Chris Halicke

The Rangers lost out on the Anthony Rendon sweepstakes at the Winter Meetings. Where do they go from here?

Rangers Officially Sign Jordan Lyles; Re-Sign Jeffrey Springs

Chris Halicke

The Rangers made a couple of signings official on Friday night. One was expected, the other was not.