Rangers Trade For Outfield Depth in Adolis Garcia

The Rangers made a trade with the Cardinals on Saturday, acquiring OF Adolis Garcia for cash considerations. In a subsequent move, the Rangers designated RHP Jimmy Herget for assignment.

Garcia, 26, batted .253/.301/.517 with 32 home runs and 96 RBI's for Triple-A Memphis. Garcia has only seen 21 Major League games, all of which were in 2018 for St. Louis. He went 2-for-17 in those 21 appearances.

Before his time with the Cardinals, Garcia spent a season with Yomiyuri in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, and spent the previous five years in the Cuban National Series. Garcia signed with the Cardinals as a free agent in February 2016.

The Cuban-born outfielder is primarily a right fielder, but has experience playing all three outfield positions.

The Rangers adding depth to the outfield, especially with a versatile right-handed bat, makes a lot of sense. They could still make a bigger move, primarily to address center field, but Garcia will get an opportunity to compete for a role in spring training.

The Rangers claimed Jimmy Herget off waivers from Cincinnati on December 2nd, but now have seven days to trade, release, or outright him to the Minors.