"I Think We Could Surprise Some People" Rangers' Youth Eager for Playing Time Down the Stretch

After waiting more than half of the 2020 season, the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros renewed their rivalry on Tuesday night. It took extra innings, but the Rangers emerged victorious with a 6-5 win in the first of 10 games against the Astros this month.

The Astros shot themselves in the foot on multiple occasions with shoddy defense and costly mistakes. In the top of the 10th inning, a balk allowed the go-ahead run to score from third base and a throwing error on a Joey Gallo bunt gave the Rangers a two-run lead in the top of the 10th inning.

On the flip side, the Rangers played very sound defense. What's more astonishing is six of the eight defensive positions were occupied by Jose Trevino, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Nick Solak, Ronald Guzmán, Eli White, and Leody Taveras—all pre-arbitration players. With the exception of Kiner-Falefa and Guzmán, those positions were occupied by players with their rookie status intact, highlighted by Eli White making his Major League debut.

In other words, this was not an experienced lineup deployed by Rangers manager Chris Woodward. But after the trade deadline saw three veterans traded away only to be filled by the younger talent in the organization, it's clear the Rangers are holding steadfast to their youth movement.

One of the younger players that didn't start made a huge impact in the game. The aforementioned balk was created by some havoc caused by Scott Heineman, who acted like he was taking off from third base toward home plate on got Houston pitcher Blake Taylor to flinch, committing the balk.

"Those are things I like to do, but in the big leagues that can be frowned upon," Heineman said. "We just wanted to stir it up a little bit. [Tony] Beasley called the play. With a left-hander, he's kind of blind and we thought maybe we could get him to flinch. The infield didn't flinch at all."

The Rangers mantra on the basepaths hasn't changed under Chris Woodward's regime: Be aggressive. Any opportunity the opponent gives, Woodward wants his baserunners to take advantage.

Maybe that could also parallel with the opportunities the young Rangers are being given down the stretch. Leody Taveras has started in centerfield since his call-up last week. With Frazier gone, Ronald Guzmán has taken full advantage of another chance at first base. Jose Trevino's emergence gave the Rangers confidence to get something back for Robinson Chirinos in a trade with the Mets.

Even Scott Heineman, who admitted Tuesday night to trying to do too much in his minimized opportunities thus far, that the younger core is ready and eager to contribute.

"We all want to be in a lineup," Heineman said. "We want to be contributing. We want to be helping the team. That's our mindset, and we got some good youth and we got some energy. I think we could surprise some people.”

Multiple Rangers players have also admitted they succumbed to the heightened urgency the 60-game season demands. Woodward saw it and addressed it multiple times, both publicly and privately. Like Heineman, some of his players were trying to do too much.

With the Rangers sitting at 13-21 and likely out of contention for a playoff spot, the pressure may have eased up a little bit. The Rangers looked more relaxed and played a sound baseball game on Tuesday night. It was far from perfect, but a win is still a win.

"We're trying to win games," Woodward said prior to the trade deadline. "At the same time, knowing there's gonna be certain times when you may place a younger player in a situation where he hasn't been before or maybe hasn't had success in before, they may have to deal with some adversity there ... That's growth and development. We have to get some of these guys involved and get them in games and see what they got."

