Recent Projections Show Texas Rangers as Surprising Favorites in AL West Race
The Texas Rangers did not play up to their standards in 2024 after winning the World Series in the previous year. However, the latest PECOTA projections from Baseball Prospectus indicate a bright future at Globe Life Field.
The projections have the Rangers winning 89.3 games. That is the second-highest win total in the American League behind the New York Yankees. According to the projections, Texas would not only win the AL West, but they would earn a spot directly into the divisional series as the second seed.
Along with their win total, the Rangers are predicted to have one of the top pitching staffs in the MLB. Their total runs allowed is the fourth-fewest in the MLB and the third-fewest in the AL. This pitching staff gives Texas a 75.3% chance to make the playoffs.
The Rangers made some great additions to their pitching staff to earn the high praise. They signed Chris Martin, Shawn Armstrong, Hoby Milner and Texas re-signed Nathan Eovaldi. Additionally, the Rangers traded for Robert Garcia, another valuable bullpen arm.
Eovaldi will be at the top of the rotation once again, but the Rangers have other pitchers to be excited for Jacob DeGrom at the top. DeGrom made three starts to end 2024 and he did not miss a beat. His ERA was below 2.00 and he struck out 14 batters while walking only one. A healthy DeGrom is a big reason for the hype surrounding Texas heading into this season.
At the plate, the Rangers are not a team to take lightly. They signed Joc Pederson to a two-year deal and they traded for Jake Burger. These two combined for 52 home runs in 2024. These two big hitters will give the Rangers some much needed power in the middle of the order.
Returning to the lineup is Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Evan Carter. Wyatt Langford has a chance to breakout in 2025 while Adolis Garcia has revamped his approach. The Rangers lineup only got better heading into the year, but they have to stay healthy.
Looking into their division, the Rangers have to compete with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Seattle has been relatively quiet this offseason and the Astros seem to have gotten a little bit worse.
The AL West is wide open this year and the Rangers have made the moves to give themselves a great chance to win it.