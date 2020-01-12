Rangers Maven
Report: Rangers Agree to Terms With Todd Frazier

Chris Halicke

Per multiple reports, the Texas Rangers and Todd Frazier have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, that includes a club option for 2021. The deal is pending a physical. Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported the two sides had agreed to terms on Sunday afternoon. The club has not confirmed the report.

Frazier is guaranteed $5 million with the deal. He will earn $3.5 million in 2020 and his club option for 2021 would pay him $5.75 million. The 2021 option comes with a $1.5 million buyout. 

The Rangers have needed to address third base all winter long. With the addition of Frazier, he slides in as the starting third baseman for 2020. 

Todd Frazier is coming off a solid season with the Mets, where he slashed .251/.329/.443 and hit 21 home runs and batted in 67 runs. He also played solid defense at third base, owning a +1 Defensive Runs Saved and a .964 fielding percentage, which was above league average.

The Rangers have talked to Colorado about trading for all star third baseman Nolan Arenado. The acquisition of Frazier makes it seem the Rangers likely won't land the superstar third baseman, but the chances were slim in the first place. 

Despite those slim chances, the Rangers could still try to acquire Arenado if the Rockies are still listening to offers. Frazier is capable of playing first base. If the Rangers were able to pull off a heist for Arenado, Frazier could move across the diamond and platoon first base alongside Ronald Guzman. 

The signing of Frazier doesn't end the chances of the Rangers trading for Arenado, but it definitely gives the Rangers a more than capable player to man third base if and when Arenado stays put in Colorado or is traded to another suitor. 

The addition of Frazier gives the Rangers a right-handed bat with power for the middle of their lineup – something they desperately needed. 

The addition of Frazier to the roster will require a subsequent 40-man roster move. The Rangers currently have a full 40-man roster. Once the physical is completed, the team can make the deal official and make room on the roster for Frazier. 

The team will need to do the same thing with catcher Robinson Chirinos, who agreed to terms with the Rangers last week. 

