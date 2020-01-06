Rangers Maven
Report: Rangers Among Finalists to Land Castellanos

Chris Halicke

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the Rangers and Nicholas Castellanos have met and are among the finalists to land the 27 year-old outfielder. 

According to Morosi's report, Castellanos came away with a "favorable impression" of the Rangers. 

The Rangers have been looking for right-handed bats throughout the winter, but the fit of Castellanos is a bit peculiar. 

Castellanos plays primarily right field now, after playing third base regularly earlier in his career with the Tigers. The Rangers seem pretty dead set on Joey Gallo staying in the outfield, but would they consider moving him back to first base to give Castellanos the spot in right field? Or would they trust moving Castellanos to first base? He has never played first base at the Major League level. 

If the Rangers do in fact land Castellanos, the likelihood of a trade for Nolan Arenado goes significantly down and the the odds of signing Todd Frazier would go up. Maybe the Rangers could then possibly use their prospect pool to trade for Pittsburgh's Starling Marte to address center field, who is another right-handed bat. 

The logistics of Nicholas Castellanos as a Ranger would probably only be revealed after he signs with the team. Until then, we can only speculate where he would fit defensively for Texas. 

