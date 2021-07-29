Report: Rangers Trade Joey Gallo To Yankees For Six Prospects

The Texas Rangers have pulled the trigger on a trade that will send Joey Gallo to the New York Yankees.

ARLINGTON, Texas — According to multiple reports, the Texas Rangers have agreed to an eight-player trade with the New York Yankees that will send two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo to the Bronx.

Neither club has confirmed the trade.

In addition to Gallo, the Rangers are sending LHP John King to the Yankees, per multiple reports. In return, the Rangers are reported to be receiving six prospects in return for Gallo and King.

Per reports by The Athletic and ESPN, the six names appear to be:

SS Josh Smith (Yankees No. 14 prospect on MLB.com)

2B Ezequiel Duran (No. 15)

OF Everson Pereira (No. 17)

2B/OF Trevor Hauver (No. 23)

RHP Glen Otto (No. 28)

RHP Randy Vasquez

Until the trade becomes official, any names involved are subject to change.

Gallo has done plenty this season to put his value at an all-time high. Clearly, the Rangers decided the return from the Yankees was worth pulling the trigger on a trade. Through 95 games, Gallo has slashed .223/.379/.490/.869 with 25 home runs and 55 RBI.

Sources confirmed with InsideTheRangers.com that the Rangers and Gallo had talked as recently as this past weekend in Houston about a contract extension that would have made him a Ranger past 2022 when his club control is up. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported earlier this week that those talks had stalled.

Gallo's salary this season is $6.2 million. He is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook