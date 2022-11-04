The Texas Rangers have a general manager in Chris Young, so it's unclear what capacity this potential front office exec might take.

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young may not be done accumulating front office voices from his playing past.

The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to connect the Rangers to former Kansas City Royals general manager and president of baseball operations Dayton Moore, who helped build the 2015 World Series champions. Young also played for the Royals during that World Series season and through 2017.

Last month, the Rangers hired Bruce Bochy as manager. Young played one season for Bochy in San Diego in 2006. Bochy managed the San Francisco Giants to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. The 2010 crown came at the expense of the Rangers. The 2014 title came at the expense of the Royals.

Moore worked his way through the Atlanta organization from 1994-2006, during which Atlanta won the 1995 World Series and made two other Fall Classic appearances. Moore learned from two Hall of Famers — manager Bobby Cox and general manager John Schuerholz. He eventually became the team’s assistant general manager before taking the Royals job in 2006.

New Royals owner John Sherman fired Moore in September.

Young’s and the Rangers’ interest in Moore would make sense. While Young is the executive vice-president and general manager, he joined the Rangers in December of 2020 to work with president of baseball operations Jon Daniels. The Rangers fired Daniels in August.

While Young has made it clear publicly that the team’s player evaluation processes are collaborative, this will be his first offseason as the chief decision-maker in the organization. Moore’s work with the Royals would make him an ideal advisor as Young prepares for the job ahead, which the Rangers have made clear includes signing veteran starting pitching.

The Rangers have been tied to free agents in New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge and Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodón.

