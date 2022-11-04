Skip to main content

Report Connect Rangers to Veteran General Manager

The Texas Rangers have a general manager in Chris Young, so it's unclear what capacity this potential front office exec might take.

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young may not be done accumulating front office voices from his playing past.

The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to connect the Rangers to former Kansas City Royals general manager and president of baseball operations Dayton Moore, who helped build the 2015 World Series champions. Young also played for the Royals during that World Series season and through 2017.

Last month, the Rangers hired Bruce Bochy as manager. Young played one season for Bochy in San Diego in 2006. Bochy managed the San Francisco Giants to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. The 2010 crown came at the expense of the Rangers. The 2014 title came at the expense of the Royals.

Moore worked his way through the Atlanta organization from 1994-2006, during which Atlanta won the 1995 World Series and made two other Fall Classic appearances. Moore learned from two Hall of Famers — manager Bobby Cox and general manager John Schuerholz. He eventually became the team’s assistant general manager before taking the Royals job in 2006.

New Royals owner John Sherman fired Moore in September.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 3, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Moore (45) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Matt Moore

The left-hander had an incredible season coming out of the Texas Rangers bullpen in 2022.

By Matthew Postins
Evan Carter
Play

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Evan Carter

Evan Carter played for two different Rangers farm teams and is now one of the organization's top-ranked outfielders.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Report: Rangers to Sign Cuban Player

The Texas Rangers have reportedly started to put in the work to sign a former Cuban national outfielder.

By Matthew Postins

Young’s and the Rangers’ interest in Moore would make sense. While Young is the executive vice-president and general manager, he joined the Rangers in December of 2020 to work with president of baseball operations Jon Daniels. The Rangers fired Daniels in August.

While Young has made it clear publicly that the team’s player evaluation processes are collaborative, this will be his first offseason as the chief decision-maker in the organization. Moore’s work with the Royals would make him an ideal advisor as Young prepares for the job ahead, which the Rangers have made clear includes signing veteran starting pitching.

The Rangers have been tied to free agents in New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge and Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodón.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Report Connect Rangers to Veteran General Manager

The Texas Rangers have a general manager in Chris Young, so it's unclear what capacity this potential front office exec might take.

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young may not be done accumulating front office voices from his playing past.

The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to connect the Rangers to former Kansas City Royals general manager and president of baseball operations Dayton Moore, who helped build the 2015 World Series champions. Young also played for the Royals during that World Series season and through 2017.

Last month, the Rangers hired Bruce Bochy as manager. Young played one season for Bochy in San Diego in 2006. Bochy managed the San Francisco Giants to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. The 2010 crown came at the expense of the Rangers. The 2014 title came at the expense of the Royals.

Moore worked his way through the Atlanta organization from 1994-2006, during which Atlanta won the 1995 World Series and made two other Fall Classic appearances. Moore learned from two Hall of Famers — manager Bobby Cox and general manager John Schuerholz. He eventually became the team’s assistant general manager before taking the Royals job in 2006.

New Royals owner John Sherman fired Moore in September.

Young’s and the Rangers’ interest in Moore would make sense. While Young is the executive vice-president and general manager, he joined the Rangers in December of 2020 to work with president of baseball operations Jon Daniels. The Rangers fired Daniels in August.

While Young has made it clear publicly that the team’s player evaluation processes are collaborative, this will be his first offseason as the chief decision-maker in the organization. Moore’s work with the Royals would make him an ideal advisor as Young prepares for the job ahead, which the Rangers have made clear includes signing veteran starting pitching.

The Rangers have been tied to free agents in New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge and Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodón.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Aug 3, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Moore (45) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Matt Moore

By Matthew Postins
Evan Carter
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Evan Carter

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Report: Rangers to Sign Cuban Player

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Win Game 4 of World Series

By Matthew Postins
Aug 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) runs to third base on an RBI triple in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Marcus Semien

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Owen White

By Matthew Postins
Jun 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc pitches in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jose Leclerc

By Matthew Postins
Justin Foscue
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Justin Foscue

By Matthew Postins