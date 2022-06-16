Will MLB Use 'Robot Umps' In 2023 Season?

Commissioner Rob Manfred discussed the issues the league's competition committee will take up this offseason

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred downplayed the possibility of "robot umpires" being used in the Majors in 2023, per a report from the Athletic on Thursday.

Manfred was speaking after the conclusion of the owners’ meeting.

The minor leagues are currently experimenting with the automated ball-strike system this season, including using it in Triple-A. There are still live umpires behind the plate. But the automated ball-strike system can help confirm the umpire’s call and managers can even use a modified system to challenge the call.

Manfred said that the league’s competition committee is unlikely to take up the issue of implementing the system in the Majors in 2023.

Manfred was also conservative about the pitch clock experiment going on in the minors, though he said MLB is “encouraged by the results.” The Minors are using a 14-second timer with no one on base and an 18-second clock with runners on. Data shows that games in the minors are about 20 minutes shorter.

Manfred seemed more bullish about the possibility of the league pushing ahead on streaming bundles soon. He said that teams are not concerned about local revenue, but they are concerned about the league’s reach. The league owns its own streaming rights and has been streaming games for 20 years, Manfred said. But there was no indication if the streaming bundle would do away with the blackout rules for local games that is currently in place.

