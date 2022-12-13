The former Oakland backstop is headed to Atlanta in a three-team trade that featured nine players.

The Texas Rangers won’t have to deal with catcher Sean Murphy 14 times next season as the Oakland Athletics traded the backstop to Atlanta in a three-team deal.

Murphy was the only player Atlanta received in the exchange. Atlanta comes to Globe Life Field May 15-17 next season. But it’s the only time the two teams will play in 2023.

Oakland received a raft of players in the trade — pitcher Kyle Muller, utility player Esteury Ruiz, pitcher Freddy Tarnok, pitcher Royber Salinas and catcher Manny Piña.

Milwaukee received catcher William Contreras, pitcher Justin Yeager and pitcher Joel Payamps.

Payamps was dealt to Milwaukee from Oakland. The other two players dealt to Milwaukee were from Atlanta.

Per ESPN, Murphy was a highly-coveted player at last season’s trade deadline that wasn’t moved. The Braves dealt Contreras — who hit hit .278 with 20 home runs and 45 RBIs as a designated hitter and made the National League All-Star team — to make room for Murphy as their starting catcher.

Murphy, considered one of the game’s best young catchers, broke in with the Athletics in 2019 and had his best season in 2022, batting a career-high .250. He also set career highs in home runs (18) and RBI (66). Murphy was fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2020 and won a Gold Glove in 2021.

Murphy was closing in on arbitration eligibility. Two of the pitchers the Athletics received from the Braves — Muller and Tarnok — pitched for the Braves last season and could be candidates for the Athletics’ rotation in 2023.

