Skip to main content

Sean Murphy Moves Out of AL West

The former Oakland backstop is headed to Atlanta in a three-team trade that featured nine players.

The Texas Rangers won’t have to deal with catcher Sean Murphy 14 times next season as the Oakland Athletics traded the backstop to Atlanta in a three-team deal.

Murphy was the only player Atlanta received in the exchange. Atlanta comes to Globe Life Field May 15-17 next season. But it’s the only time the two teams will play in 2023.

Oakland received a raft of players in the trade — pitcher Kyle Muller, utility player Esteury Ruiz, pitcher Freddy Tarnok, pitcher Royber Salinas and catcher Manny Piña.

Milwaukee received catcher William Contreras, pitcher Justin Yeager and pitcher Joel Payamps.

Payamps was dealt to Milwaukee from Oakland. The other two players dealt to Milwaukee were from Atlanta.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Spending Spree Doesn't Bust Budget

The Texas Rangers committed a lot of money to pitcher Jacob deGrom in part because most of its player costs are locked in for 2023.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during game two of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Jacob deGrom Ready to Mentor Youngsters

Jacob deGrom said that veteran New York Mets pitchers were instrumental to his development and wants to return that favor in Texas.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in game three of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Chris Bassitt to Blue Jays

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

By Matthew Postins

Per ESPN, Murphy was a highly-coveted player at last season’s trade deadline that wasn’t moved. The Braves dealt Contreras — who hit hit .278 with 20 home runs and 45 RBIs as a designated hitter and made the National League All-Star team — to make room for Murphy as their starting catcher.

Murphy, considered one of the game’s best young catchers, broke in with the Athletics in 2019 and had his best season in 2022, batting a career-high .250. He also set career highs in home runs (18) and RBI (66). Murphy was fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2020 and won a Gold Glove in 2021.

Murphy was closing in on arbitration eligibility. Two of the pitchers the Athletics received from the Braves — Muller and Tarnok — pitched for the Braves last season and could be candidates for the Athletics’ rotation in 2023.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Sean Murphy Moves Out of AL West

The former Oakland backstop is headed to Atlanta in a three-team trade that featured nine players.

The Texas Rangers won’t have to deal with catcher Sean Murphy 14 times next season as the Oakland Athletics traded the backstop to Atlanta in a three-team deal.

Murphy was the only player Atlanta received in the exchange. Atlanta comes to Globe Life Field May 15-17 next season. But it’s the only time the two teams will play in 2023.

Oakland received a raft of players in the trade — pitcher Kyle Muller, utility player Esteury Ruiz, pitcher Freddy Tarnok, pitcher Royber Salinas and catcher Manny Piña.

Milwaukee received catcher William Contreras, pitcher Justin Yeager and pitcher Joel Payamps.

Payamps was dealt to Milwaukee from Oakland. The other two players dealt to Milwaukee were from Atlanta.

Per ESPN, Murphy was a highly-coveted player at last season’s trade deadline that wasn’t moved. The Braves dealt Contreras — who hit hit .278 with 20 home runs and 45 RBIs as a designated hitter and made the National League All-Star team — to make room for Murphy as their starting catcher.

Murphy, considered one of the game’s best young catchers, broke in with the Athletics in 2019 and had his best season in 2022, batting a career-high .250. He also set career highs in home runs (18) and RBI (66). Murphy was fourth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2020 and won a Gold Glove in 2021.

Murphy was closing in on arbitration eligibility. Two of the pitchers the Athletics received from the Braves — Muller and Tarnok — pitched for the Braves last season and could be candidates for the Athletics’ rotation in 2023.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Spending Spree Doesn't Bust Budget

By Matthew Postins
Oct 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during game two of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jacob deGrom Ready to Mentor Youngsters

By Matthew Postins
Oct 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in game three of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Chris Bassitt to Blue Jays

By Matthew Postins
Oct 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during game two of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Big Part of ‘Holy S---’ Winter Meetings

By Matthew Postins
Oct 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (28) throws to the plate in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Make Room for Andrew Heaney

By Matthew Postins
Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy poses for a photo following a news conference at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bruce Bochy High on Rangers Rotation

By Matthew Postins
May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 'Reassess' After Jacob deGrom Signing

By Matthew Postins
Jacob-deGrom-free-agency-2-reasons-Rangers-must-break-bank-for-ace
News

Rangers Again Bigger Winners in Winter Than Summer

By Richie Whitt