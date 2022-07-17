Mariners 3, Rangers 2: Postgame Notes

Here are the postgame notes from the Texas Rangers' 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Globe Life Field

TEXAS has lost 3 straight to open this 4-game series, falling to 4-5 on this season-long 10-day, 10-game homestand vs. MIN (2-1), OAK (2-1), and SEA (0-3, + 1 G)…will need a win in tomorrow’s 1st ‘half’ finale to avoid being swept in a series of 3+ games at Globe Life Field for the 1st time this season, as only time to be swept in Arlington this year was 2-G set from 4/11-12 vs. COL (0-2)…has gone 4-7 in extra innings in 2022, incl. 1-5 at home…is MLB-worst 5-20 (.200) in one-run games this season.

SPENCER HOWARD permitted 2 runs (both earned) on 5 hits and over career high-tying 5.0 innings (3x), his 2nd straight outing to reach exactly 5.0 IP (also Mon. vs. OAK)…issued career-high 5 walks and matched another career high with 91 pitches (also 8/31/20 vs. WAS w/ PHI), as he has produced 2 of the 3 highest pitch counts of his career in his last 2 starts (84 pitches on Mon. vs. OAK)…lone runs allowed on 2-run home run by Carlos Santana in the 3rd inning…exited trailing 1-2 with runners on 1st and 2nd and none out in the 6th, but was saved from adding additional runs to his ledger when Matt Bush retired 3 straight batters (Frazier/Toro/Rodriguez) to retire the side…Howard has gone 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA (7 ER/14.0 IP) over 3 starts for Texas since being recalled from Round Rock (AAA) on 7/5.

COREY SEAGER was the lone Ranger with multiple hits today, notching a single in the 1st inn. and triple in the 3rd, his first 3-bagger as a Ranger…has hits in season-high 9 straight games at .406 (13-32), his longest single-season hit streak since 8/28-9/6/20 (also 9 straight)…has batted .377/.444/.830/1.274 (20-53) with 8 extra-base hits (7 HR, 3B, 2B), 16 RBI, 11 R, and 8 BB/4 SO over his last 14 G to raise season BA from .226 to .249, highest since 5/4 (.258)…failed to drive in a run this afternoon, snapping career-best 8-game RBI streak which dated back to 7/8.

ELIER HERNANDEZ tied the game at 2-2 in the 7th inn. on run-scoring single for 1st career RBI…has hits in 2 of first 3 MLB games at .300 (3-10) after he was recalled from Round Rock (AAA) on Thursday…was a late addition to today’s lineup after Brad Miller was scratched (Neck tightness, right side).

LEODY TAVERAS extended his career-best 7-game hitting streak with a double in the 7th inning…the double was his 11th extra-base hit of the season (3 HR, 8 2B), as he has already tied his single-season career high for XBH (also 11 in 2020 and 2021)…6 of his 8 doubles this season have come over his last 6 G, as he is the 1st Texas batter with 6-or-more doubles over a 6-G span since Elvis Andrus from 8/4-11/17 (7 2B).

JONAH HEIM plated the game’s 1st run in the 2nd inning on an RBI single…33 RBI this season are a new career high (prev. 32 in 2021) and most by a Rangers catcher since Robinson Chirinos in 2018 (65).

SEATTLE extended its win streak to 13 games, 2nd-longest in Mariners history (15 G, 5/23-6/8/01) and 2nd-longest in MLB this season behind Atlanta (14 G, 6/1-15)…has an MLB-best 21-3 (.875) record since 6/21…has gone 7-2 against Texas in 2022, including 5-1 at Globe Life Field…has now won its 8th straight series win with the victory today…has hit at least one HR in 13 straight games….improved to 6-2 in extra-inning games this season

LOGAN GILBERT earned a no-decision for the second consecutive outing for the first time this year…now owns a 1.05 ERA (2 ER/17.2 IP) in 3 G against TEX this season…allowed his only run in the 2nd inning after giving up a leadoff double to Lowe, who was later driven in by a Heim single to CF…retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced before being replaced by Munoz to begin the bottom half of the 6th inning…finished with the final line of (5.0 IP, 4 H, R-ER, 4 SO)…has recorded back-to-back games with 0 BB since his second and third starts of the season (4/14, 4/20).

CARLOS SANTANA hit his 8th home run of the year, a 2-run shot to RCF, in the 3rd inning to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead…was activated from the restricted list today after missing yesterday’s game due to a family emergency…finished the game 1-for-5 with 2 RBI.

ADAM FRAZIER extended his hitting streak to 5 G after recording a 2B in the 4th inning in a 2-for-4 performance…the 5 G hitting streak ties a season high (4/15-20)

J.P. CRAWFORD drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on an RBI single down the RF line…made his first appearance this series after sitting out the first two games…has recorded a hit in 5 of the 7 G he has played against TEX this season (6-28, .214).

SHORTS: Jonathan Hernández made his Texas season debut in the 7th inning (1.0 SHO IP, 1 H, 1 SO) after he was activated from the 60-day Injured List (Right elbow surgery recovery) earlier today, his first MLB appearance since 9/27/20 vs. HOU (657 days)…Adolis García worked a leadoff walk to open the 9th inning, ending a span of 17.0 consecutive innings in which Texas batters failed to record a walk.