Mariners, Luis Castillo Reportedly Agree to Contract Extension

The deal allows the Mariners, a Rangers AL West rival, to keep its starting rotation together for the next four seasons.

The Texas Rangers will have to deal with Seattle pitcher Luis Castillo for the foreseeable future, as the young right-hander has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the Seattle Mariners.

ESPN reported the deal, which is a five-year, $108 million contract extension, with a sixth-year vesting option that can take it to $133 million.

The deal enabled the Mariners to lock up a starting rotation for the next four seasons, as Castillo will pitch alongside Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby on a Mariners team that is vying for a Wild Card berth this season.

Castillo is 7-6 with a 2.85 ERA this season.

Castillo was a pitcher the Rangers had a strong interest in before the July trade deadline. He is considered one of the best young pitchers in the game, and the Mariners paid a steep price to acquire Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds in July.

The Reds received four prospects — shortstops Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo and right-handers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore. The Mariners parted with three of their top five prospects and did so in an attempt to reach the postseason for the first time since 2001.

With Castillo, the Mariners may have the arms to make the postseason for many seasons to come.

The Houston Astros have won the American League West. The Rangers are 20 games under .500 heading into Saturday’s game against Cleveland are well behind both teams.

Rangers owner Ray Davis said in August that one of the team’s goals this offseason is to acquire two “front-line starters.”

