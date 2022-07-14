Rangers Chance To Halt Mariners' Winning Streak: Pregame Notes
ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers look to keep the positive momentum going as they open a four-game set Thursday against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Fresh off a win against the Oakland Athletics, Texas has won two straight series for just the second time this season.
AL West rival Seattle currently holds a Wild Card spot at 47-42 after sweeping the Washington Nationals in Wednesday's doubleheader. The Mariners are on a current 10-game winning streak.
In town for Big 12 football media days, first-year Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire will throw the first pitch.
In the AL West standings, Texas has fallen to third behind the Houston Astros and Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.
Texas Rangers (41-45) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-42)
Thursday, July 14, 2022
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
-
Probables:
TEX: Martin Perez LHP (7-2, 2.72)
SEA: Marco Gonzales LHP (5-9, 3.24 ERA)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Seattle Mariners
TV: Root NW
Radio: KIRO 710
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
-
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
-
Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites over the Mariners.
-
-
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle)
60-Day Injured List
C/DH Mitch Garver placed on 60-day Injured List for right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.