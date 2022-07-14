Skip to main content

Rangers Chance To Halt Mariners' Winning Streak: Pregame Notes

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Thursday's matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers look to keep the positive momentum going as they open a four-game set Thursday against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Fresh off a win against the Oakland Athletics, Texas has won two straight series for just the second time this season.

AL West rival Seattle currently holds a Wild Card spot at 47-42 after sweeping the Washington Nationals in Wednesday's doubleheader. The Mariners are on a current 10-game winning streak.

In town for Big 12 football media days, first-year Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire will throw the first pitch.

In the AL West standings, Texas has fallen to third behind the Houston Astros and Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (41-45) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-42)

Thursday, July 14, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: Martin Perez LHP (7-2, 2.72)

SEA: Marco Gonzales LHP (5-9, 3.24 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root NW

Radio: KIRO 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Postgame Notes: Rangers 5, Athletics 2

Texas rides big first inning to series win over AL West rival Oakland.

By Inside The Rangers Staff10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrates driving in two runs against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Big Start Leads to Series Win over Athletics

Leody Taveras and Brad Miller did the biggest damage for Texas as it bounced back from their seven-run loss to Oakland.

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
10 hours ago
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers Look For Series Win Over A's

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Wednesday's matchup between Texas and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.

By Bri Amaranthus15 hours ago
15 hours ago

TBD

-

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

TBD

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites over the Mariners.

-

In the News

MLB Mock Draft: Rangers Take ‘Holliday’

Rangers Infielder is American League Player of The Week

Did Rangers Adolis Garcia's July Downturn Cost Him All-Star Game Nod?

Rangers Catcher Falls Short of All-Star Game Nod

Twins Use Long Ball to Beat Rangers and Avoid Sweep

Rangers Martin Pérez Named to AL All-Star Team

Joey Gallo Trade Talk: Should Texas Rangers Take Him Back from Yankees?

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle)

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver placed on 60-day Injured List for right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

Rangers Chance To Halt Mariners' Winning Streak: Pregame Notes

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Thursday's matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers look to keep the positive momentum going as they open a four-game set Thursday against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Fresh off a win against the Oakland Athletics, Texas has won two straight series for just the second time this season.

AL West rival Seattle currently holds a Wild Card spot at 47-42 after sweeping the Washington Nationals in Wednesday's doubleheader. The Mariners are on a current 10-game winning streak.

In town for Big 12 football media days, first-year Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire will throw the first pitch.

In the AL West standings, Texas has fallen to third behind the Houston Astros and Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (41-45) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-42)

Thursday, July 14, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: Martin Perez LHP (7-2, 2.72)

SEA: Marco Gonzales LHP (5-9, 3.24 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root NW

Radio: KIRO 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBD

-

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

TBD

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites over the Mariners.

-

In the News

MLB Mock Draft: Rangers Take ‘Holliday’

Rangers Infielder is American League Player of The Week

Did Rangers Adolis Garcia's July Downturn Cost Him All-Star Game Nod?

Rangers Catcher Falls Short of All-Star Game Nod

Twins Use Long Ball to Beat Rangers and Avoid Sweep

Rangers Martin Pérez Named to AL All-Star Team

Joey Gallo Trade Talk: Should Texas Rangers Take Him Back from Yankees?

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle)

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver placed on 60-day Injured List for right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Rangers 5, Athletics 2

By Inside The Rangers Staff10 hours ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrates driving in two runs against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Big Start Leads to Series Win over Athletics

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Look For Series Win Over A's

By Bri Amaranthus15 hours ago
Sep 6, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher A.J. Alexy (62) delivers against the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth inning at Angel Stadium.
News

Rangers Make Roster Moves Before Series Finale with A's

By Inside The Rangers Staff15 hours ago
Chris Young on Rangers Hitting COVID-19 Vaccine Threshold
News

MLB Mock Draft: Rangers Take ‘Holliday’

By Matthew PostinsJul 13, 2022
Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) singles during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Athletics 14, Rangers 7: Postgame Notes

By Inside The Rangers StaffJul 13, 2022
Jul 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) steals second base ahead of the tag by Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Stage Two Rallies But Lose Big to Athletics

By Matthew PostinsJul 13, 2022
Jul 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers' Chance At Milestone Vs. Athletics

By Bri AmaranthusJul 12, 2022