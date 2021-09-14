Report: Seattle's T-Mobile Park To Host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

It looks like Globe Life Field will have to wait for a chance to host the Midsummer Classic.

T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners, has been chosen as the site for the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, according to a report by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The report has not been confirmed or announced by the league. According to Passan, the details of the decision are being finalized. This is now the third All-Star Game that is booked for a future date. The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the event next season at Dodger Stadium, while the Philadelphia Phillies are set to host the Midsummer Classic at Citizens Bank Park in 2026.

T-Mobile Park has hosted the MLB All-Star Game once before in 2001, when it was named Safeco Field. 2001 is also the last time the Mariners made the postseason.

Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers, has been speculated as a favorite for hosting an All-Star Game at some point soon. The ballpark recently opened in 2020, and was the site of one of the 2020 National League Division Series, the NL Championship Series and ultimately the World Series.

It is not yet known if Globe Life Field was being considered for the 2023 All-Star Game. After the 2021 Midsummer Classic was moved from Georgia to Colorado over voting legislation, Texas governor Greg Abbott not only refused to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Rangers home opener this season, he said the State of Texas "will not seek to hose the All-Star Game or any other MLB special events."

