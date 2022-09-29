Skip to main content

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers Seek Series Win Over Mariners

Texas continues its six-game, two-city road trip with the final game of a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

The Texas Rangers will look to win the series when they face the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park.

The Rangers (66-88) are playing their final eight games of the season — one more in Seattle, three in Los Angeles against the Angels this weekend and then home to Globe Life Field for four games with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees next week.

The Rangers are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Mariners on Wednesday night, one night after beating the Mariners, 5-0. Rangers third baseman Josh Jung has every Rangers RBI in the series, and his performance on Tuesday was among the best in Rangers history.

The Mariners (84-70) are trying to clinch an American League Wild Card berth. The Mariners’ magic number to clinch the Wild Card berth is three — a combination of Mariners wins and Baltimore Orioles losses.

The Rangers won’t have to watch the Mariners celebrate making the postseason, as they did when Cleveland clinched the AL Central on Sunday. But the Rangers can help delay what appears to be inevitable.

Here is a preview of today game.

Texas Rangers (66-88) at Seattle Mariners (84-70)

Sept. 29, 2022, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Wash., 8:40 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (7-7, 3.64)

Vs.

SEA: LHP Marco Gonzales (10-15, 4.05)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

RHP Spencer Howard activated from 15-day Injured List and optioned to Round Rock (AAA)

Rangers Injury List:

The following players will not return this season:

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 19.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11.

P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1.

OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Mariners — Root Northwest

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Guardians – KIRO 710-AM, Root NW SAP Audio

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

1B Nathaniel Lowe

RF Adolis García

3B Josh Jung

LF Mark Mathias

CF Bubba Thompson

DH Sam Huff

C Kevin Plawecki

SS Josh Smith

-

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

SS J.P. Crawford

1B Ty France

3B Eugenio Suárez

RF Mitch Haniger

C Cal Raleigh

DH Jesse Winker

CF Jarred Kelenic

LF Dylan Moore

2B Adam Frazier

