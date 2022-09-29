GAME PREVIEW: Rangers Seek Series Win Over Mariners
The Texas Rangers will look to win the series when they face the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park.
The Rangers (66-88) are playing their final eight games of the season — one more in Seattle, three in Los Angeles against the Angels this weekend and then home to Globe Life Field for four games with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees next week.
The Rangers are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Mariners on Wednesday night, one night after beating the Mariners, 5-0. Rangers third baseman Josh Jung has every Rangers RBI in the series, and his performance on Tuesday was among the best in Rangers history.
The Mariners (84-70) are trying to clinch an American League Wild Card berth. The Mariners’ magic number to clinch the Wild Card berth is three — a combination of Mariners wins and Baltimore Orioles losses.
The Rangers won’t have to watch the Mariners celebrate making the postseason, as they did when Cleveland clinched the AL Central on Sunday. But the Rangers can help delay what appears to be inevitable.
Here is a preview of today game.
Texas Rangers (66-88) at Seattle Mariners (84-70)
Sept. 29, 2022, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Wash., 8:40 p.m. CT
Starting Pitchers
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (7-7, 3.64)
Vs.
SEA: LHP Marco Gonzales (10-15, 4.05)
-
Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:
RHP Spencer Howard activated from 15-day Injured List and optioned to Round Rock (AAA)
Rangers Injury List:
The following players will not return this season:
OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 19.
OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13.
C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11.
P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1.
OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21.
Follow the Game
TV
Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest
Mariners — Root Northwest
Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270
Guardians – KIRO 710-AM, Root NW SAP Audio
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
2B Marcus Semien
1B Nathaniel Lowe
RF Adolis García
3B Josh Jung
LF Mark Mathias
CF Bubba Thompson
DH Sam Huff
C Kevin Plawecki
SS Josh Smith
-
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
SS J.P. Crawford
1B Ty France
3B Eugenio Suárez
RF Mitch Haniger
C Cal Raleigh
DH Jesse Winker
CF Jarred Kelenic
LF Dylan Moore
2B Adam Frazier