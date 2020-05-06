Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

There's A Lot of Smoke Surrounding the Start of the MLB Season, But Where's the Fire?

Chris Halicke

The start of the KBO season has baseball fans in North America and all around the world wondering when Major League Baseball could possibly return amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The quick and easy answer: we still don't know.

Obviously, there's much more to unpack here. There's a myriad of variables for MLB to consider regarding the start of the season, the most relevant being if government and public health officials even allow baseball or any other sport to be played in 2020. 

On Monday afternoon, a tweet from former-Major League player Trevor Plouffe sent baseball fans into a frenzy as it gave fans some gleam of hope for the beginning of the baseball season.

The quick trigger of the "retweet" button had the information spreading like wildfire. Yet, a number of local and national reporters at least questioned the veracity of Plouffe's update.

In an interview with ESPN published on Tuesday, MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark gave a little closer insight into all of the contingency plans – both public and private – that have been reportedly discussed by MLB:

"Despite all that has been floated and all the rhetoric that is out there, we have not received anything formal that details an actual plan. To Carlos [Correa]'s point, unless or until we see and receive an actual proposal with a plan or plans -- because my guess is there's going to need to be flexibility in whatever is going to be considered -- it's all assumptions. It lends itself to the uncertainty because there's a lot of ideations, but not any substance behind them just yet."

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Cleveland Indians had given their players a "mark in the sand" for a potential Opening Day on July 1, which is the same date that Trevor Plouffe mentions in his tweet. However, Rosenthal's report says that Indians officials "made it clear the dates were mere targets, fully expected to change."

When there's conflicting reports, especially on something as impactful as the resumption of sports during a pandemic, it's best to chop it up as conjecture. Despite pushback, Plouffe stands by what he reported in his original tweet.

The one thing that is true: there's a lot of smoke regarding the return of baseball. Lots of smoke, but everyone's scrambling around trying to find the fire. Maybe there is one. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Wednesday the following reason for optimism:

"The expectation around baseball right now is that Major League Baseball is going to be coming to the Players Association with a plan in the coming days to a week-plus or so, and during that time we're going to get a much better sense of when baseball could actually start in the United States."

Everyone wants that "mark in the sand" mentioned by Rosenthal to quickly become etched in concrete. Unfortunately, we're not there yet. And if MLB had any kind of ironclad plan in place regarding the start of the season, it's difficult to fathom why they'd keep that information under wraps for very long. The first league that resumes its play stands to be the huge beneficiary of many, many viewers. 

So, when will the MLB season start? Unfortunately, we still don't know for sure. It could be July 1. Hopefully, it's sometime soon. For now, it's still just that...a hope.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'That's Not What I Want To Be Known For'; Rangers' Joey Gallo Reflects on His Run in MLB The Show Players League

Texas Rangers star Joey Gallo reflects on his time in the MLB The Show Players League and expresses his optimism for a baseball season in 2020.

Chris Halicke

'The Last Strike...Twice' – If the 2011 Texas Rangers Were the Next Hit Docuseries

"The Last Dance" has captivated sports fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. A painful memory in Texas Rangers history could be a great subject of a docuseries.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Joey Gallo on Globe Life Field: 'It's Definitely Going to Be a Pitcher's Park'

Texas Rangers star Joey Gallo has been working out at their new ballpark and has some critiques of its dimensions.

Chris Halicke

Breaking Down the West Division in MLB's Realignment Plan

In the latest contingency plan discussed by Major League Baseball, the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros were put into a division with six west coast teams.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Joey Gallo Upset By Cubs' Ian Happ in MLB The Show Players League Playoffs

After a dominating performance in the regular season of the MLB The Show Players League, Joey Gallo was upset by Ian Happ in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

Chris Halicke

This Day in Texas Rangers History: Nolan Ryan Throws MLB-Record Seventh No-Hitter

On May 1, 1991, Nolan Ryan threw his MLB-record seventh no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays at the age of 44 years old.

Chris Halicke

Report: Coronavirus Crisis Forces Texas Rangers to Implement Salary Reductions to About Half Of Its Staff

The Texas Rangers have informed their full-time employees there will be salary reductions after May 15 for about half of the baseball and business operations staff.

Chris Halicke

MLB's Three-Division Realignment Plan Is a Good Start, But Here's How to Fix It

The latest contingency plan MLB is discussing has potential, but it's not ideal for all of its clubs.

Chris Halicke

by

Macknoche

Former Rangers Reliever Emmanuel Clase Receives 80-Game PED Suspension

Former Rangers reliever Emmanuel Clase has been suspended by MLB after testing positive for PED Boldenone.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers All-Time Team: Pitching Staff

Chris Halicke of SI's InsideTheRangers.com gives his Texas Rangers all-time team in a two-part series.

Chris Halicke