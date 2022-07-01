Rangers Starting Pitcher Shines at Round Rock

Spencer Howard started the season in the Rangers' rotation, but he's making a case for a comeback

Spencer Howard had his finest outing at Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, giving the Texas Rangers a potential option for the fifth spot in their pitching rotation next week.

Howard pitched his longest game of the season against Las Vegas, going seven innings and giving up just one hit and one walk, while striking out 11. He didn’t give up a run.

It was his third straight win, as he claimed victories on June 25 against Oklahoma City and June 19 against Sugarland. But in both of those games, Howard threw just five innings. In fact, Howard had thrown five innings in his previous five starts going into Thursday’s game.

The Rangers have not named a probable starter for Friday’s game in New York against the Mets. The game would be Glenn Otto’s turn in the rotation, but Otto was shellacked in his last start on Sunday, his first since coming off the COVID-19 injured list.

The Rangers could start Otto or opt for a bullpen game, which they did last Saturday against the Nationals. But the Rangers don’t need a fifth starter until at least Tuesday in Baltimore, thanks to the off-day on Thursday.

If the Rangers see Howard as a potential starting option, he could pitch on Tuesday, based on five days’ rest.

In 10 starts, Howard is now 3-2 with a 3.69 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 19 walks.

Howard was a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2017 MLB Draft. Howard worked his way up through the Phillies organization to make his MLB debut on Aug. 9, 2020.

The Rangers acquired Howard in a deadline deal last season that saw the Rangers send Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy to the Phillies.

Howard started eight games with the Rangers last season, going 0-3 with a 9.70 ERA. Howard made the starting rotation to begin this season, and he made one start and pitched in three games, going 0-1 with a 12.15 ERA. A blister put Howard on the injured list on April 14. He returned to the Rangers on April 24, and then on April 30 he was sent to Round Rock.

