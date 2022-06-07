Skip to main content

Watch: Rangers Rookie Hits First MLB Home Run

It took the former Chicago White Sox prospect six at-bats, but he wrapped a home run around the right-field foul pole Tuesday

Texas Rangers outfielder Steele Walker needed two games to claim his first Major League hit, which also happened to be his first home run, on Tuesday.

The Rangers were playing the first game of a doubleheader against Cleveland, the result of a rainout of Monday’s scheduled season opener. Steele, who was scheduled to start on Monday, was in the starting lineup on Tuesday as the No. 8 hitter.

Walker, who was called up from the minors before Sunday’s game against Seattle, made his MLB debut at Globe Life Field and went 0-for-4.

On Tuesday, Walker was 0-for-2 to start the game, one that was delayed 90 minutes due to rain.

But, in the seventh inning, Walker ended his 0-for-6 start for his MLB career with a shot over the fence at Progressive Field, pulling it around the right-field foul pole.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 6, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon (right) talks with umpire Chris Conroy (98) as catcher Max Stassi (33) watches in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

AL West Team Makes Managerial Move

The manager who led the Chicago Cubs to a world championship lost his job after the Angels lost 12 straight games

By Matthew Postins6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez
Play

Rangers History Today: Every Texas Player Gets a Hit vs. Yankees

The Rangers were drawing big crowds in their first season at The Ballpark in Arlington, and the offense was a big reason why

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
5 hours ago
May 7, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers-Guardians Game Postponed

Texas and Cleveland will now play a doubleheader on Tuesday to keep the series on schedule

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
23 hours ago

Walker isn’t the only Rangers prospect that recently hit his first MLB home run. Ezequiel Duran, who was in the starting lineup on Tuesday, hit his first MLB home run on Sunday against the Mariners.

Walker was acquired by the Rangers in the Nomar Mazara trade and was a second-round pick of the Chicago White Sox 2018. The Mount Pleasant, Texas, native played his club baseball with current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who at one time was set to play baseball in the Oakland organization before opting to play football.

The Rangers end their three-game set with the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday before an off-day on Thursday as they prepare for a three-game set at the Chicago White Sox.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jun 6, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon (right) talks with umpire Chris Conroy (98) as catcher Max Stassi (33) watches in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

AL West Team Makes Managerial Move

By Matthew Postins6 minutes ago
Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez
News

Rangers History Today: Every Texas Player Gets a Hit vs. Yankees

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
May 7, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers-Guardians Game Postponed

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
Apr 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre . Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Guardians Open Series

By Matthew PostinsJun 6, 2022
Jun 6, 1991; Kansas City, MO, USA, FILE PHOTO; Texas Rangers pitcher (34) Nolan Ryan delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals at Royals Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers History Today: 18 Innings With Kansas City, By the Numbers

By Matthew PostinsJun 6, 2022
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mariners 6, Rangers 5: Post-Game Notes

By Inside The Rangers StaffJun 5, 2022
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Collapse Late, Lose To Mariners in Extras

By Matthew PostinsJun 5, 2022
Ezequiel Duran
News

Watch: Ezequiel Duran Hits First Home Run for Rangers

By Matthew PostinsJun 5, 2022