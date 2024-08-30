Stock Rising! Texas Rangers Pitching Prospect Kumar Rocker Enters MLB Pipeline's Top 100 List
Fourteen months ago, Texas Rangers pitching prospect Kumar Rocker's future remained a mystery. After a long path to reach the minors, Rocker recently was told he'd have to miss the entire 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery.
Perhaps it was the best thing to happen to the once highly-touted pitching prospect from Vanderbilt. Since his return to Double-A, Rocker has dominated on the mound. He recently was elevated to Triple-A and produced similar results.
Now, people are starting to take notice.
Following his strong month of August, Rocker is now listed at No. 100 on MLB Pipeline’s list of the top 100 prospects in baseball. Rocker cracks the list following the promotion of Orioles infielder and former MLB Pipeline's No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday.
A first-round pick in 2022, Rocker's rise to fame started in Nashville and carried over to the draft. After not signing in 2021 with the New York Mets due to medicals surrounding his right shoulder and right elbow, he pitched in the Frontier League and posted a 1.35 ERA with his fastball reaching 99 MPH.
That was enough for Texas to select him with its first pick a year later, reuniting him with college teammate and former No. 2 overall pick Jack Leiter. He dominated High-A ball with 42 strikeouts and seven walks across his first six starts before being shut down.
Since his return, he's shutdown everyone as his stock continues to reach new levels.
Over his month-plus in Double-A Frisco, Rocker posted a 0.46 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 19.2 innings. Rocker threw five scoreless innings in his Triple-A debut on Wednesday, striking out a career-high 10 while allowing one infield hit. His fastball averaged 98 mph
Given the development and adjustments he’s made to his control, there's a chance he’ll be in Arlington sooner than advertised, especially if he continues to impress in spring training.
Rocker's four-pitch combination offers ace-value upside for the reigning World Series champions. He's on a path to eventually becoming Texas' future rotation anchor with performances like Wednesday's.