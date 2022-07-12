Rangers Pitchers Earn Minors Honors
Former Texas Rangers starter Taylor Hearn and minor-league prospect Larson Kindreich each earned Pitcher of the Week honors in their respective leagues on Monday.
Hearn, who was in the Rangers rotation for the first two months of the season, was named the Pitcher of the Week for the Pacific Coast League’s Round Rock Express. Kindreich earned the same honor with the South Atlantic League’s Hickory Crawdads.
Hearn, who pitches for the Rangers Triple-A affiliate, earned a victory in his lone start on Friday against Albuquerque, throwing five innings and giving up one hit, one run (earned) and two walks while striking out nine. In two July starts with Round Rock, Hearn is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA, with five walks and 16 strikeouts.
Hearn went 4-5 with a 5.86 ERA during his time with the Rangers. Texas sent him back to Triple-A in late June after he threw four scoreless, hitless innings in relief during a 3-2 win over Washington. The Rangers wanted him to work on his pitch count and control, with the intention of eventually recalling him later this season.
Kindreich, who pitches for the Rangers High Class-A affiliate, started on Saturday against Bowling Green, and while he got a no-decision, he took part in Hickory’s combined no-hitter. Kindreich threw six innings, walking one and striking out eight.
In three starts with Hickory since he was called up from Low Class-A Down East, Kindreich is 1-0 with a 0.60 ERA and 18 strikeouts.
