The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has recalled right-handed pitcher A.J. Alexy from Triple-A Round Rock and placed right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz on the 15-day Injured List with a right elbow sprain.

The Rangers open a series against the instate AL West rival Houston Astros on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

Alexy will be in his third stint with the Rangers this season (also July 13-16 and August 19-22). He has made 2 appearances for Texas in 2022 — one in each MLB stint — going 1-0 with 3 runs/earned runs allowed over 4.1 innings. Alexy earned his first career relief win in his last outing with Texas on August 22 at Minnesota (2.1 IP, 0 R).

Alexy has spent the balance of the campaign at Round Rock, going 6-5 with a 6.16 ERA (60 ER/87.2 IP) over 26 games/16 starts. In his last 3 games/2 starts at Triple-A, he has gone 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA (1 ER/9.0 IP) and 11 strikeouts. His last appearance for the Express came as a starter in the club’s 18-7 win on Saturday at Albuquerque (3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R-ER, 0 BB, 5 SO, 1 HR).

Sborz has a 1-0 record and 6.45 ERA over 19 games/1 start spanning 7 stints with Texas in 2022: Opening Day-April 15, May 8, May 12-19, June 7, June 26-July 4, July 13-14, and August 2-29. This will be Sborz's second Injured List stint of the season, as he was on the 10-day Injured List from April 16-30 with right elbow soreness. The right-hander has spent the balance of the campaign with Round Rock, going 3-0 with a 1.61 ERA (4 ER/22.1 IP) in 19 games/1 start.

Following today’s transactions, the Rangers still have 40 players on the club’s Major League roster, along with two players (Mitch Garver and Eli White) on the 60-day Injured List.