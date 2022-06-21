Where Do Rangers Stand in First All-Star Voting?

Texas Rangers have 10 players on the ballot for next month's Midseason Classic in Los Angeles

The early returns show that the Texas Rangers are lagging behind when it comes to All-Star Game voting in the American League, as the first tallies were released on Tuesday.

MLB Network will reveal the top vote-getters at each position, along with the top six outfielders in each league, at 5 p.m. ET on June 30. The leading vote-getter in each league will be an All-Star Game starter, and the rest advance to the second phase of voting.

The Rangers’ top vote-getter right now is shortstop Corey Seager, but he is seventh among shortstops with 181,050 votes. Toronto’s Bo Bichette leads the AL shortstops with 585,744 votes.

Catcher Jonah Heim, who is having the best offensive season of his young career, is ninth among catchers with 109,302 votes. Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk leads all AL catchers with 1,057,008 votes.

The only other Rangers position player in the Top 10 at their position is second baseman Marcus Semien, who is 10th with 59,469 votes. Houston’s Jose Altuve is first with 710,708 votes.

The rest of the Rangers on the ballot are first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, third baseman Brad Miller, outfielders Kole Calhoun, Adolis García and Eli White and designated hitter Mitch Garver.

The two leading vote-getters in the American League are in the outfield — New York’s Aaron Judge (1,512,368) and the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout (1,295,854). Kirk is third.

The second phase of voting starts at noon ET on July 5 and ends at 2 p.m. ET on July 8. Fans may vote once and the starters will be announced on July 8.

Pitchers and reserves are determined by a player ballot and Commissioner’s office selections. The complete rosters will be announced on July 10.

The All-Star game will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19. This will be just the second time Dodger Stadium has hosted the game.

