Skip to main content

Where Do Rangers Stand in First All-Star Voting?

Texas Rangers have 10 players on the ballot for next month's Midseason Classic in Los Angeles

The early returns show that the Texas Rangers are lagging behind when it comes to All-Star Game voting in the American League, as the first tallies were released on Tuesday.

MLB Network will reveal the top vote-getters at each position, along with the top six outfielders in each league, at 5 p.m. ET on June 30. The leading vote-getter in each league will be an All-Star Game starter, and the rest advance to the second phase of voting.

The Rangers’ top vote-getter right now is shortstop Corey Seager, but he is seventh among shortstops with 181,050 votes. Toronto’s Bo Bichette leads the AL shortstops with 585,744 votes.

Catcher Jonah Heim, who is having the best offensive season of his young career, is ninth among catchers with 109,302 votes. Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk leads all AL catchers with 1,057,008 votes.

The only other Rangers position player in the Top 10 at their position is second baseman Marcus Semien, who is 10th with 59,469 votes. Houston’s Jose Altuve is first with 710,708 votes.

The rest of the Rangers on the ballot are first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, third baseman Brad Miller, outfielders Kole Calhoun, Adolis García and Eli White and designated hitter Mitch Garver.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers History Today: Bob Brower's Big Day

It wasn't just that Brower hit a home run — it was HOW he did it that earned him a place in Texas history

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers History Today: Julio Franco's Path to Batting Crown

Julio Franco was one of the best overall hitters in Texas Rangers history, and on this day he continued his march toward a Rangers first

By Matthew PostinsJun 20, 2022
Jun 20, 2022
Jack Leiter
Play

Jack Leiter Suffers Hard-luck Loss for Rangers Double-A Affiliate

Top Rangers pitching prospect gave up up just one earned run, but lost for second time in June

By Matthew PostinsJun 20, 2022
Jun 20, 2022

The two leading vote-getters in the American League are in the outfield — New York’s Aaron Judge (1,512,368) and the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout (1,295,854). Kirk is third.

The second phase of voting starts at noon ET on July 5 and ends at 2 p.m. ET on July 8. Fans may vote once and the starters will be announced on July 8.

Pitchers and reserves are determined by a player ballot and Commissioner’s office selections. The complete rosters will be announced on July 10.

The All-Star game will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19. This will be just the second time Dodger Stadium has hosted the game.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers History Today: Bob Brower's Big Day

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers History Today: Julio Franco's Path to Batting Crown

By Matthew PostinsJun 20, 2022
Jack Leiter
News

Jack Leiter Suffers Hard-luck Loss for Rangers Double-A Affiliate

By Matthew PostinsJun 20, 2022
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways: 'Zeke' Making Mark With Rangers

By Matthew PostinsJun 20, 2022
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
News

Mitch Garver Begins Rehab Assignment with Frisco

By Matthew PostinsJun 20, 2022
Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) slides in safe at home ahead of the tag by Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tigers Ride Decisive Fifth To Beat Rangers

By Matthew PostinsJun 19, 2022
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Pitching Prospect Sharp in Triple-A Debut

By Matthew PostinsJun 19, 2022
Adolis Garcia, Kole Calhoun
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Tigers Play Series Finale

By Matthew PostinsJun 19, 2022