Pregame Notes: Rangers Look To Bounce Back at Orioles

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Tuesday’s matchup between Texas and the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards

In the final stretch of a nine-game road trip, the Texas Rangers look to bounce back at the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. The Rangers squandered a ninth-inning, go-head home run by Marcus Semien and ended up losing at Baltimore in 10 innings on Monday. The Rangers need to find some positive momentum after going 1-4 in their last five games.

In the AL West standings, Texas has fallen to third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (37-41) at Baltimore Orioles (37-44)

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

6:05 PM CT

Oriole Park at Camden Yards | Baltimore, Md.

Probables:

TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (0-1, 12.15)

Vs.

BAL: RHP Austin Voth (0-1, 7.34)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Baltimore Orioles

TV: MASN 2

Radio: 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Josh H. Smith

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. RF Adolis García

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6. C John Heim

7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

8. DH Mitch Garver

9. LF Brad Miller

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

1. CF Cedric Mullins

2. 1B Trey Mancini

3. RF Anthony Santander

4. DH Adley Rutschman

5. 3B Ramon Urias

6. 2B Rougned Odor

7. LF Ryan McKenna

8. C Robinson Chirinos

9. SS Jorge Mateo

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-point favorites over the Orioles.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness. He is eligible to return on July 10.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.