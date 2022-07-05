Pregame Notes: Rangers Look To Bounce Back at Orioles
In the final stretch of a nine-game road trip, the Texas Rangers look to bounce back at the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. The Rangers squandered a ninth-inning, go-head home run by Marcus Semien and ended up losing at Baltimore in 10 innings on Monday. The Rangers need to find some positive momentum after going 1-4 in their last five games.
In the AL West standings, Texas has fallen to third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.
Texas Rangers (37-41) at Baltimore Orioles (37-44)
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
6:05 PM CT
Oriole Park at Camden Yards | Baltimore, Md.
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (0-1, 12.15)
Vs.
BAL: RHP Austin Voth (0-1, 7.34)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Baltimore Orioles
TV: MASN 2
Radio: 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 3B Josh H. Smith
2. 2B Marcus Semien
3. SS Corey Seager
4. RF Adolis García
5. RF Kole Calhoun
6. C John Heim
7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
8. DH Mitch Garver
9. LF Brad Miller
-
Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup
1. CF Cedric Mullins
2. 1B Trey Mancini
3. RF Anthony Santander
4. DH Adley Rutschman
5. 3B Ramon Urias
6. 2B Rougned Odor
7. LF Ryan McKenna
8. C Robinson Chirinos
9. SS Jorge Mateo
-
Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-point favorites over the Orioles.
-
-
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness. He is eligible to return on July 10.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.