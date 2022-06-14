Skip to main content

Where Do Rangers Stand in SI's Baseball Power Rankings?

Texas' 3-3 road led to a move in Sports Illustrated's weekly rankings

The Texas Rangers’ uneven road trip caused them to move down in the latest Sports Illustrated MLB power rankings.

The Rangers moved down one spot from No. 17 to No. 18 after a six-game road trip that saw them go 3-3, play a doubleheader in Cleveland due to a rain out and win two straight extra-inning games at the Chicago White Sox.

The article also highlighted what it considers to be the Rangers’ best player so far this season as pitcher Martín Pérez.

The Rangers spent most of their money on Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Jon Gray, but Martín Pérez has been their biggest get. The lefthander has improbably emerged as a Cy Young Award contender after years of putting up back-end-of-the-rotation numbers. He ranks fifth in the American League with a 2.18 ERA and has the lowest home run rate (0.24 HR/9) among qualified starting pitchers — not bad for a guy making just $4 million this season.

The New York Yankees, who have the best record in baseball, are No. 1 in this week’s power rankings.

The Top 10 includes the Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 2, the New York Mets at No. 3, the San Diego Padres at No. 4, the Houston Astros at No. 5, the Toronto Blue Jays at No. 6, the St. Louis Cardinals at No. 7, the San Francisco Giants at No. 8, the Minnesota Twins at No. 10 and the Atlanta Braves at No. 10.

Texas rallied to win the opener of a three-game series against the rival Houston Astros on Monday. The middle game of the set is Tuesday night.

