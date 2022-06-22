Rangers Sweep Phillies Again

Texas makes a bit of history as it defeats Philadelphia to start this short homestand with two straight wins

The Texas Rangers swept a season series with a team for just the third time in franchise history with a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

The victory moved the Rangers (33-35) within two games of .500 and cooled off one of the National League’s hottest teams, as the Phillies (36-34) had won 14 of 17 coming into the series. The Phillies move on to San Diego with two straight losses.

The victory didn’t pack quite the punch of Tuesday’s win, when the Rangers hit four home runs to shut out the Phillies, 7-0. But, the Rangers did enough on offense to claim the win, while starter Jon Gray (3-3) and three relievers limited the Phillies to two runs and five hits.

Wednesday’s win marked the third time the Rangers have swept a season series of at least four games against one team. The Rangers swept 12 games from Minnesota in 1999 and then swept six games from Detroit in 2019. The Rangers had never done it against a National League team.

Texas nibbled at Phillies starter Zach Wheeler (6-4) during his outing, with Texas taking a 2-0 lead on a two-out, 2 RBI single by Brad Miller, which saw Jonah Heim score from third and Josh H. Smith score from first base in an incredible bit of baserunning.

Philadelphia did tie the game in the top of the third on Kyle Schwarber’s two-run home run, but the Rangers regained the lead quickly. Corey Seager doubled to lead off the bottom of the third, moved to third on an Adolis García ground out and scored a Kole Calhoun single. Heim and Lowe walked, loading the bases with one out. But, Smith struck out and Duran lined out to third to end the inning with the Rangers only up 3-2.

Texas added a run in the fifth as Calhoun drove home García on an RBI double but was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple.

Wheeler couldn’t get out of the fifth inning for the Phillies. He threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits, four runs (two earned) and three walks while striking out eight.

Gray gave up just four hits for the Rangers, but his pitch count hit triple digits with two out in the sixth inning and Rangers manager Chris Woodward pulled him for Matt Moore. Gray was also in a spot of trouble with runners at the corners. But, Moore struck out Didi Gregorius to end the inning and keep Gray in line for the win. From there, Moore, Dennis Santana and closer Joe Barlow held the Phillies scoreless as Barlow recorded his 13th save.

Texas is off on Thursday and starts a three-game series with Washington on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field. The only announced probable starting pitcher is Dane Dunning, who is set to start on Friday. The Rangers have not announced their probable starters for Saturday and Sunday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.