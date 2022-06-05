Post-Game Notes: Rangers 3, Mariners 2

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on Saturday

TEXAS won on Saturday to snap a three-game losing skid and to secure its first victory in June (1-3). The Rangers scored three runs in the fourth (three-run HR by Adolis García) and held on to win, 3-2, breaking a streak of four straight defeats in games decided by one run. The Rangers are now 3-9 (.250) in one-run games this season after entering today with MLB’s lowest win percentage in one-run games. The Rangers have won 11 of their last 17 games at Globe Life Field following a 2-9 start.

GLENN OTTO earned his third win in as many starts, extending his career-best win streak to three straight. He is 4-2 and now leads Texas pitchers in wins. He had a no-hitter through four innings, which Seattle's Cal Raleigh broke up on a one-out single in the fifth. The next hitter, Jesse Winker, connected for a two-run home that accounted for the only runs Otto allowed. He gave up just two hits, but had a career-high five walks and hit a batter. He is 3-1 with a 2.45 earned run average in his last four starts to drop his season ERA from 6.38 to 4.24.

ADOLIS GARCÍA hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie and put the Rangers in front, 3-0. It was his third home run in his last seven games, and his seventh at home this season, which is second-most for the Rangers behind Corey Seager's nine. His three RBI was his most since a season-high five against Boston on May 15. He now has a team-high 35 RBI. Of those 35 RBI, 27 have come at home, the most home RBI of any American League hitter. He has hits in three of four and seven of his last nine games and his hitting .308/.308/.615/.923 (12-39) with three HR and nine RBI.

CHARLIE CULBERSON finished 2-for-3 with a pair of singles to snap a 0-for-8 skid. It was his second multi-hit game of the season. He has hit .378 (17-45) in 18 career games against the Mariners (all since joining Texas in 2021), his highest career batting average against any opposing AL club.

THE BULLPEN: The relief combination of Dennis Santana, Matt Moore, John King, and Joe Barlow each logged one scoreless inning to maintain Texas’ one-run lead in the final four innings. The four of them held the Mariners to 2-of-14 from the plate with five strikeouts and no walks. Barlow rebounded from a blown save on Friday to record his 10th save of the season.

SEATTLE has gone 10-9 in one-run games this season. The loss snapped a four-game win streak against the Rangers at Globe Life Field dating back to Aug. 17, 2021. The Mariners are 6-20 when their opponent scores first and 5-12 in the second game of a series for the season.

JESSE WINKER hit a home run that traveled 446 feet, the second longest by a Seattle player this year. It was his third home run of the season.

MARCO GONZALES retired the first nine batters he faced before giving up the first hit in the game to Marcus Semien in the fourth inning. He gave up the three-run home run to García three batters later, his 11th home run allowed this year. Gonzalez took the loss after pitching seven or more innings for the third time this season.

SHORTS: Dennis Santana sustained a left ankle contusion while retiring Abraham Toro to end the top of the sixth inning. He is day-to-day. Ezequiel Duran was recalled from Round Rock (AAA) this afternoon and made his Major League debut batting 7th in a start at third base (0-for-3).